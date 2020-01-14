Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother targets Sidharth Shukla & Shefali Jariwala over their comments on friendship

After Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla targeted Asim Riaz for not proving his friendship on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s brother Umar Riaz came out in her defence and slammed them.
Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an interesting element after the makers introduced the elite club in the game. It was mentioned that the members of the club will get a special power wherein the contestants will get a chance to secure themselves from elimination for a week. While Asim was proving himself a perfect fit for the club’s membership, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala overruled his claim about not making friends just for the sake of game. Both Sidharth and Shefali were of the opinion that Asim had taken advantage of their friendship.

This didn’t go down well with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz who took to social media and slammed Sidharth and Shefali for their statement. He first took a jibe at Sidharth and targeted him for his new found friendship with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Umar stated that it is Sidharth who is making friends for the game and his friendship with Paras and Mahira are proof to it. He further emphasised that Sidharth can’t expect Asim to keep his friendship despite the former’ abusive and violent behaviour.

Furthermore, Umar also slammed Shefali and stated that she has no right to talk about friendship as she failed to prove her friendship with Hindustani Bhau. To recall, Umar was referring to the incident where Shefali had destroyed Bhau’s letter during a task leaving the latter heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Asim’s brother is also over the moon for becoming the first member of the elite club of Bigg Boss 13 and stated that he well deserved the opportunity. Do you agree with Umar? Share you opinion in the comment section below.

