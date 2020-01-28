Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar on his cordial terms with Sidharth Shukla: I’m happy both are at peace

After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla reconciled their differences on Bigg Boss 13, the former’s brother Umar Riaz has hailed their cordial terms.

Bigg Boss 13, which has witnessed several fights among housemates, has become synonymous to tiffs between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The two, who were BFF initially, emerged as arch rivals in the house and were constantly seen locking horns on almost every topic. Undoubtedly, Sidharth and Asim’s fights have been one of the most talked about elements of the show. However, their equation recently took a new turn after Asim decided to bury the hatchet and apologised to Sidharth for his bad behaviour.

Moved by Asim’s gesture, Sidharth also decided to be cordial with him and the two resolved their differences. While this sudden reconciliation has left everyone surprised, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz is quite happy that the two are at peace now. Expressing his excitement, Umar lauded Asim for taking a step forward to apologise to Sidharth. However, he was a bit disappointed that Sidharth didn’t apologise for his behaviour. “#Asim coming upto #Sid and saying sorry for the mistakes he has done is a good gesture from him. Though sid never replied back with a sorry, obv his ego will never let him apologize. Having said that, m happy that both are at peace now,” Umar tweeted.

#Asim coming upto #Sid and saying sorry for the mistakes he has done is a good gesture from him. Though sid never replied back with a sorry, obv his ego will never let him apologize. Having said that, m happy that both are at peace now .#KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness a new twist in the game as the family and friends of the housemates will entering the house this week. These new guests will be staying in the house for a week and will be performing the tasks with the contestants.

Credits :Twitter

