Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar lashes out at Paras over captaincy task: Saari hawa nikal gayi

Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar, took to Twitter to lash out at Paras Chhabra. Here’s why!

It has been 100 days since the contestants have been locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and there is still time before the show will see its finale. That said, as we speak, the entire house is nominated for eviction this week, and during a recent captaincy task, it so happened that Asim, Paras and Mahira Sharma didn’t come to a conclusion due to which Bigg Boss canceled the task and instead punished the three to do all the household chores.

Now in the task, since Paras wanted to become the captain as he asked Asim to burn 's photo, however, Asim was hell-bent to give up his captaincy and requested Paras to burn his photo. However, neither of the two did so, and therefore, Bigg Boss canceled the task. Now it was very clear in the task that Paras didn’t wanted Rashami to become the captain and therefore, he refused to burn Asim’s photo but clearly, Asim understood Paras’ game and he too, was hell-bent to save Rashami.

Now after the episode got over, Asim's brother lashed out at Paras as he wrote, “Asim was very clear who he wants the captain but #paras was so scared that majority will not vote him if he stands against #rashmi. The guy who always brags to be a strong player, aaj saari hawa nikal gayi. That's his reality! Unchi dukaan phike pakwaan! #AsimRiaz.” In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla perform at the Comedy Club.

#Asim was very clear who he wants the captain but #paras was so scared that majority will not vote him if he stands against #rashmi. The guy who always brags to be a strong player, aaj saari hawa nikal gayi. Thats his reality! Unchi dukaan phike pakwaan! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 8, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More