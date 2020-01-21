Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar SLAMS Mahira Sharma for trying to gain sympathy by false allegations

After Mahira Sharma accused Asim Riaz of speaking bad about her father on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s brother came out in his defence and slammed the model-turned-actress.

Asim Riaz is among one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13 who is constantly locking horns with housemates in the house. From Paras Chhabra to Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala and others, everyone has been on his radar at some point. While his recent tiff with Sidharth is grabbing the eyeballs, Asim also got into an ugly spat with Mahira Sharma in the recent eyeballs. To note, their arguments started over commenting over Asim’s gym, following which Mahira alleged that the former had spoken ill about her father.

In no time, the argument turned into a brouhaha in the house with Vishal coming into Asim’s defence and Paras backing up Mahira. Although this argument got subsided after Sidharth intervened and crossed swords with Asim, the latter’s brother Umar Riaz is quite upset over the incident. Expressing their disappointment on social media, Umar slammed Mahira for trying to gain sympathy by making false claims against Asim. He even questioned the viewers if anyone heard Asim speaking about Mahira’s father. “Did anyone hear that #asim said anything bad about #mahira’s father? I didn't hear it. All through the episode, she was like u went on my father. Now, who is tryna gain sympathy. Ufff!” Umar tweeted.

Did anyone hear that #asim said anything bad about #mahira’s father? I didnt hear it. All through the episode she was like u went on my father. Now who is tryna gain sympathy. Ufff! #HeroicAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Furthermore, Umar also lauded Vishal for standing like a rock by Asim’s side. He stated that the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala star is quite concerned for Asim. Umar also mentioned that he loves the bond of friendship between Asim and Vishal. Well, clearly Umar didn’t buy Mahira’s claim against Asim. Do you also agree with Umar Riaz? Share your views in the comment section below.

#vishal is really concerned for #Asim. The way he said thanku to Asim when he backed off from the arguement was so sweet. It was so good to meet him in the bb house. Such a nice guy he is. Love their friendship. #ViSim #HeroicAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More