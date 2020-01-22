Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar SLAMS Sidharth Shukla post their fight; Calls him a coward and cry baby

After Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s got into another nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13, the latter brother lashed out at the Balika Vadhu star and called him a coward.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight isn’t coming to an end anytime soon on Bigg Boss 13. In fact, each day is adding on to their difference and the two contestants can’t bear the sight of each other now. The recent episode of the popular reality show witnessed Sidharth and Asim losing their calm all over again following which the duo was called in the confession room. Soon, we saw Sidharth was seen almost breaking down with anger in front of Bigg Boss and spoke about reaching his saturation point with Asim. In fact, he even threatened to quit the show after hitting Asim on national television.

Although Bigg Boss did pacify Sidharth, the latter’s reaction and the statement hasn’t gone down well with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz who called the Balika Vadhu actor a coward and also mocked him for being a cry baby. In a series of tweets, Umar slammed Sidharth for abusing him and his family. Calling him a guy with no class, Umar stated that abusing his father like eating snacks for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Furthermore, Umar also called Sidharth a coward for crying in front of Bigg Boss for letting him hit Asim. “Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya,” he added.

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has asked both Asim and Sidharth to maintain distance from each other in the house. On the other hand, Sidharth’s fans have also slammed the BB makers for using the actor for the TRP of the show and have been slamming Asim for his behaviour. Besides, Asim’s fan army is also taking a jibe at Sidharth for his violent and aggressive nature. Do you think Asim and Sidharth will pay heed to Bigg Boss’ advice and will not cross swords in the coming days? Share your views in the comment section below.

