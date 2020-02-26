Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s fans chase his car in Gujarat for a selfie & what happens next will melt your hearts

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz stopped his car to click a photo with fans who were chasing his car for a photo. Watch

Even though Sidharth Shukla won season 13 of Bigg Boss, however, first runners up, Asim Riaz, has earned the love of hundreds of fans. Although Asim didn’t win the trophy, his fans have showered immense love on the model and from supporting Asim throughout the show to rooting for Asim during his fight with Sidharth in the house, Asim fans have always proved their love for him. And now that the show is over, and all the contestants have moved on with their life, and as for Asim, he is busy basking in the love of the fans and in the latest, we got hold of a video wherein Asim fans chased his car just to meet him and click a selfie with him.

In the video, we can see Asim’s car being chased by two fans on a bike and Asim didn’t disappoint his fans as he stepped the car and clicked a selfie with them. In the video, Asim was in his car when two fans began to follow him and when Asim noticed this, he asked the car driver to stop the car on the roadside and later, Asim happily posed for photos with them. In the video, Asim can be seen wearing a black turtleneck tee with stylish sunglasses.

A few days back, Asim jetted off to Gujarat for an event and Asim was in for a surprise when fans gathered in huge numbers to meet him. Post the show, Asim and Himanshi met and all of them had a reunion in Mumbai and in one of the videos going viral online, we have Asim and Umar recreate and ’s Garmi Dance step.



Credits :Instagram

