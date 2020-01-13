Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s fans trend #MorePowerToYouAsim after Salman Khan says he isn’t playing the game

After Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan stated that Asim Riaz has gone missing from the show, the latter’s fan came out in his support and took over the micro-blogging site Twitter with #MorePowerToYouAsim.

It is always said that the best friends make the worst enemies. The quote was well proved on Bigg Boss 13 after the once BFFs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turned into arch rivals. In fact, their frequent tiff has often won a lot of TRPs for the show and the audience got glued to the sea every time Sidharth and Asim locked horns. However, during the recent week witnessed no animosity between the two. While the fans were missing the nok-jhonk between them, a weekly caller on the show even stated that while Sidharth had taken over the show throughout the week, Asim was invisible ever since he stopped fighting with the Balika Vadhu actor.

Soon, host also stated that Asim has been missing from the show this week and isn’t playing the game anymore. This didn’t go down well with Asim’s fans and they flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter with tweets in support of the model. In fact, they also started trending #MorePowerToYouAsim on Twitter. Asim’s fans supported the model and lauded his game on the show along with his maturity level. Fans also claimed that the Asim has the potential of being a winner as despite facing hard times on the show, he has emerged as a tough man and has been maintaining his cool. On the other hand, Sidharth’s fan also started the hashtag #PowerOfSid in support of the Dil Se Dil Tak star.

We are watching this bulshit splitVilla only because of champion Asim#MorePowerToYouAsim pic.twitter.com/TBw3H4lmCJ — IrshadAlam (@irshadmom) January 13, 2020

Asim hv all the quality of a winner but @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @justvoot hv other plan they want undeserving winner

bhukla#MorePowerToYouAsim — Marty (@Gaur007A) January 13, 2020

Nobody in the house has the courage to take criticism except #AsimRiaz He is the one who got criticized for silly things but still he always listen and improve for better while all others start their drama.@GautamGang#MorePowerToYouAsim pic.twitter.com/wUaXmugbqN — Follow @Beingkhanumar #BB13 (@Beingkhanumar) January 13, 2020

@ColorsTV stop chopping asims screentime enough of ur biased behavior #MorePowerToYouAsim — Maisa Asim Riaz (@mais1949) January 13, 2020

Well, the fans are showing immense support to their favourite contestant on this popular reality show. It will be interesting to see which among Sidharth and Asim will be making it up to the finale on Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, you share your views in the comment section below about who do you think is playing a strong game on the show.

