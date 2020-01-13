Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father confirms not visiting BB house during family week; Hopes to attend the finale

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary reveals he will not be visiting BB house during the family week. Read to know more.
After a dhamakedaar weekend on Bigg Boss 13, the popular reality show is heading towards a special segment which is the family week. In this segment, the family members of the housemates will be giving a visit inside the BB house. Indeed, it is going to be an emotional moment for everyone in the house. And while the fans are excited to watch housemates reuniting with the housemates, it is reported that Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary will not be visiting the Bigg Boss house during the special segment.

Confirming the news, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary took to micro-blogging site Twitter and explained that he will not be able to make it to Bigg Boss 13 owing to his health issues as he is recovering from vertigo. However, being a proud father, Riaz is pinning hopes for Asim making it to the grand finale of the show. He also hoped that he would like to attend the finale. Furthermore, Riaz also confirmed that Asim’s brother Umar Riaz will be visiting the BB13 contestant during the family week of the show.

Take a look at Riaz Ahmed Choudhary’s tweets:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh will be entering the house this week. Interestingly, the fans are excited to watch Shehnaaz’s father in the house and are hoping that he will slam Paras Chhabra for his rude behaviour towards the Punjabi singer. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see how Shehnaaz’s father will react to the lady’s obsession with Sidharth Shukla on the show.

