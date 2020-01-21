Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father CRITICISES Vindu Dara Singh for demeaning his son

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz’s father lashes out at Vindu Dara Singh for demeaning his son. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 has got internet divided between Sidharth Shukla supporters and Asim Riaz fans. While Asim and Sid started on a friendly note but as we speak, the two have turned foes and are often seen fighting on the show. Now, Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh has been following this season very closely and clearly, he is a stern supporter of Sidharth Shukla. Now when Vindu recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss for a task, he bashed Asim Riaz for his aggression and called him ‘chusley’. Now obviously, this remark did not go down well with Asim’s father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary and Asim’s father took to Twitter to slam Vindu Dara Singh. He wrote, “Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her clarity ,used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness. #MorePowerToYouAsim…”

It was in yesterday’s episode that Asim and Sidharth again engaged in a verbal spat wherein the two hurled abuses and Sid and Asim got physical and pushed each other. Now during today’s Elite club task, when will enter the house, Asim will be seen asking Sid to keep patience and Sid will again lose his cool and the two will start fighting and that is when Bigg Noss will intervene and summon both of them in the confession room. While talking to Bigg Boss, Sidharth will have a breakdown and will be seen telling Bigg Boss that he wants to leave the show.

Also, during the Elite Club task, Paras and Mahira will ask to trim her eyebrows and Vishal Aditya Singh will ask Arti Singh top chop her hair. It will be interesting to see as to who will win the task and become the member of the club. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her clarity ,used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 20, 2020

