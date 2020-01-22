Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fight: It was betrayal of friendship

After Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla parted ways on Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz’s father lashed out at the latter for leaving the Punjabi singer.

The viewers of Bigg Boss 13, who were always in awe of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s mushy chemistry, received a massive shock after SidNaaz parted ways on the show. In the recent episodes, Sidharth clarified that he doesn’t want to be with Shehnaaz and even emphasised that he doesn’t want to talk to her. While Shehnaaz has been putting in efforts to reconcile with the Balika Vadhu actor, Sidharth was visibly irked by her action and warned her about things getting worse between them.

Needless to say, SidNaaz fans are heartbroken with these growing differences between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Recently, Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary also expressed his views on the differences and stated that called it a betrayal of friendship on Sidharth’s part. Riaz Ahmed slammed Sidharth for cornering Shehnaaz on the show after being friends with her for around 100 days in the house. “It was unfortunate & betrayal of friendship to see when Sid cornered Shanaz by saying that since she has not been fair enough with her parents so he cannot trust her but why he allowed her friendship for last 100 days in #BiggBoss house speaks hypocrisy,” Asim’s father tweeted.

It was unfortunate & betrayal of friendship to see when Sid cornered Shanaz by saying that since she has not been fair enough with her parents so he can not trust her but why he allowed her friendship for last 100 days in #BiggBoss house speaks hypocracy .#HeroicAsim — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 22, 2020

To recall, Sidharth had told Shehnaaz that he can’t trust her given the fact that the latter hasn’t been loyal to her family itself on the show. He even emphasised that while he has invested a lot of emotions and time in Shehnaaz and doesn’t want to continue with it. Do you think Sidharth and Shehnaaz will resolve their differences and be back together again on Bigg Boss 13? Share your views in the comment section below.

