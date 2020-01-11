Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s throwback pic with Natasa Stankovic’s ex Aly Goni goes viral; Fans call them ‘cute’

One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13 is Asim Riaz. Recently, a fan club shared a photo of Asim Riaz with Aly Goni and it went viral on social media. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television and among the famous contestants is Asim Riaz. His game from day 1 has impressed fans and his fights with Sidharth Shukla are often the talk of the town. However, recently, Asim is in the news due to an old photo that was shared by his fan clubs on social media and now is going viral. Yes, a photo of Asim with Natasa Stankovic’s ex and Television actor Aly Goni surfaced on social media and is now becoming viral.

Even Aly, who recently shared that he is friends with Asim Riaz, was shocked by seeing the throwback photo on social media in which the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Goni can be seen posing with a female friend. Aly was so surprised that he retweeted the photo and asked the fan club where they found the picture from. Aly wrote back, "Wtf from where u got this ??" with a lot of emoticons. Meanwhile, Asim is playing extremely well on the show and is getting a lot of support from fans outside.

In the photo, Asim can be seen twinning in black tee and jeans with Aly as they struck a happy pose with a friend. A while back, Aly had tweeted about Asim and Sidharth's fight. He had written, "I dnt knw y u ppl r behaving like I hate sid. chill guys. Sid is a nice guy nd I hv said that in one of my tweet. Nd we knw each other from very long. Asim and sid both are the strongest contestants in bb. nd ya asim is also an old friend. #BigBoss13 #AsimRiyaz #SiddharthShukla." Meanwhile, fan clubs are sharing the photo on social media and are calling Aly and Asim 'cute.'

Check it out:

Wtf from where u got this ?? https://t.co/7A8Ep8n96p — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 7, 2020

Arey kitna cute hai yaar ye picture

Lovely!#AsimRiaz #OnlyAsimMatters — beula (@beula_pandu) January 7, 2020

