Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz talks about marriage to Rashami Desai, reveals he will marry after two years

Asim Riaz got talking about his marriage and had some interesting revelations to make. Read on to find out what he said.

Conversations from the Bigg Boss 13 house keep cropping up and while we don't know everything that transpires within the house, we enjoy some conversations too, but some of them don't really click well. And well, now we have yet another conversation from inside the house doing the rounds, and it is none other than one between new BFFs from the house, Asim Riaz and . Their conversation gives an insight into Asim's timeline for marriage.

During the conversation, we see Asim tell Rashami that he plans on getting married in the next two years and until then, he wishes to work. In fact, he happens to hint at Himanshi Khurana when he is quipped that he said he will get married by 35, and that is when he said how he is ready to get married right now if the girl he likes says yes. And well, while it is no secret he meant Himanshi, well, his marriage plans sure seem to be a topic of interest given the huge fan following he enjoys.

Meanwhile, now that Himanshi is no longer a part of the house, the contestant has stood out in support of Asim time and again, and anything that happens inside the house, it has her talking about it. Time and again, she has also been trolled for supporting Asim.

