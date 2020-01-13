Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz wins over Shehnaaz Gill and becomes the first member of BB Elite Club

In yet another first, Asim Riaz has become the first member of the BB elite club, thereby winning over Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many firsts, including contestants going out of the house after winning the task, the one with , and well, many others too. In yet another firsts, we also saw the contestants indulge in stand up comedy and winning that task was none other than Shehnaaz Gill while Asim Riaz was the first runner up for the same. The task saw all the contestants bring out their comic timing and it was a fun show.

The stand-up comedy task was, however, just a means to find the winner for BB Elite and for picking the best of the two and all other people, entering the house will be . The Bigg Boss 11 contestant will be seen in the house today as she visits them once again, this time with a bigger motive. Now how will the procedure be and what task will lead to Asim winning will be an interesting watch as we saw in the promo how Hina asks both of them to tell why they deserve to win and also talk about the other one.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 106: Shehnaaz Gill tries to reunite with Sidharth Shukla, he says he is hurt)

Meanwhile, another topic of dialogue has been Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and also, 's involvement trying to make things clearer for both of them. In fact, on one hand Salman has bashed her for her behaviour, and on the other, he has also warned Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz.

Credits :Instagram

Read More