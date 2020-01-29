Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother Umar calls out Vikas Gupta for speaking about the former's love life

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar has lashed out at Vikas Gupta for revealing details about the former's love life in the show. Read on to know more.

It seems like the equations inside the Bigg Boss house will change again post the entry of the connections of the housemates. The next episode of the hosted show will witness the re – entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta inside the house. As shown in the preview, he will be revealing certain details about Asim’s love life in front of Shehnaaz Gill. Vikas tells her that Asim has a connection outside the house apart from Himanshi which shocks Shehnaaz.

The season 11 runner up is also seen conveying the same openly in front of Asim and Himanshi. He then advises Asim to end his previous relationship before jumping into another. However, this did not go well with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz who has now lashed out at Vikas through a tweet. Umar has asked Vikas to not talk about Asim on his back and focus on his own love life instead of caring for his brother’s.

Check out Umar Riaz’s tweet below:

Dont talk sh*t about my bro lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Umar did not stop here and called Vikas a failed player whose case, according to him, was screwed by Asim. We wonder what Vikas Gupta will have to say about the same upon his exit from the show. As of now, he is inside the BB house to support Sidharth Shukla. However, the curious gossip mongers will definitely not stop talking about this entire matter until the next episode of Bigg Boss 13 gets aired. As for now, we all know how Asim proposed Himanshi for marriage in the last episode. Stay tuned to know the latest updates of Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Twitter

