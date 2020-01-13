Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz LASHES OUT at Shehnaaz Gill for misbehaving with Salman Khan

Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz, took to Twitter to share his disappointment over Shehnaaz Gill's recent behaviour with host Salman Khan. Here's what he said.

Yesterday in a turn of events in the Bigg Boss 13 house, was seen lashing out at his once favourite Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, the host lashed out at Shehnaaz for acting up inside the house and creating a ruckus. He gave her a earful and asked her to control her emotions and not act like a mad person. But, despite Salman's warnings and anger, Shehnaaz continued to throw tantrums, cried her heart out and also disrespected Salman by disobeying his orders. Shehnaaz's ugly attitude and behaviour did not go down well with many, who called her our for being over dramatic. One of them who was hurt with Sana was Asim Riaz's brother.

Umar Riaz, who has been following the show closely and expressing his opinions openly, recently took to Twitter to share disappointment with Shehnaaz Gill for her recent drama. Slamming San for her unacceptable behaviour with Salman Khan, he mentioned that it was utterly disrespectful. He added that looks like the Punjab Ki has forgotten who Salman Kha is and how she is treating the superstar of the Indian Film Industry. He further opined that it is completely an unacceptable behaviour and advised her to act maturely as she no more is a child.

The way #sana is behaving in front of #salman sir so disrespectfull. I guess she forgot who salman khan is, the biggest star of our industry. Totally not acceptable behaviour! Grow up girl, u aint a kid no more ! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BB13Official @BeingSalmanKhan — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in today's episode, Shehnaaz Gill will again be seen showing her over-possessive and obsessive side for Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz will say ‘I Love You’ to Sidharth and when the latter says ‘Ok’, she says that he should say ‘I Love You Too’. Moreover, Shehnaaz will also reveal that she doesn’t want to win the show but win Sidharth’s love. She tells Sidharth to not hurt her feelings, to which he replies that he is not doing anything of the sort.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz has genuinely fallen in love with Sidharth Shukla? Or is she just behaving awkwardly for gaining limelight? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father to enter Salman Khan's show; Netizens want him to SLAM Paras Chhabra

Credits :Twitter

Read More