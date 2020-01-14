Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fans troll Kamya Punjabi for supporting Sidharth Shukla; Ask 'Is he paying you?'

Ex Bigg Boss contestant again became the target of the troll army and Asim Riaz fans for supporting Sidharth Shukla. Here's what happened.
The year might have passed, but looks like the hatred some people have for Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi hasn't ended. The Shakti actress has yet again become target of the troll army. And this time, it is again for supporting Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. Yes, after passing snide remarks on her personal and professional life previously, trolls don't seem to be satisfied, as they've again called out the actress. Kamya, who has been backing Sidharth since the very beginning, recently took to Twitter to show support as his fans started a trend yesterday, #PowerOfSid

Talking about his power and popularity in the game, Kamya wrote, 'Chahe pyaar karo ya nafrat karo dikhta toh woh hi hai' (Love him or hate him, only he is being seen in the house. In simple terms, she wanted to say that it is only because of Sidharth Shukla that the show is getting such good response and he is ruling the game. As soon as Kamya came out in the Dil Se Dil Tak actor''s support, she was bombarded with hate messages in the comment section. While some trollers called her a boot-licker, other's asked if she is being paid for backing him. Some others took also took a dig at Sidharth's negative portrayal in the show. And if the comments are to be believed, most of these users passing such remarks are Asim Riaz supporters or his fans. How we came to this conclusion? Well, if you scroll down the comment section, you will see these trollers using the hashtag #MorePowerToYouAsim and many of them even have Asim's picture as their profile pic. Not only Asim fans, but also Shehnaaz Gill's fans took at jibe at Kamya. 

Take a look at the trolls messages for Kamya Punjabi: 

Well, it is true that Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla share a soured relationship now, but trolling is certainly not acceptable. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is playing a better game among the two? Let us know in the comment section below. 

