Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fans troll Kamya Punjabi for supporting Sidharth Shukla; Ask 'Is he paying you?'

Ex Bigg Boss contestant again became the target of the troll army and Asim Riaz fans for supporting Sidharth Shukla. Here's what happened.

The year might have passed, but looks like the hatred some people have for Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi hasn't ended. The Shakti actress has yet again become target of the troll army. And this time, it is again for supporting Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. Yes, after passing snide remarks on her personal and professional life previously, trolls don't seem to be satisfied, as they've again called out the actress. Kamya, who has been backing Sidharth since the very beginning, recently took to Twitter to show support as his fans started a trend yesterday, #PowerOfSid

Talking about his power and popularity in the game, Kamya wrote, 'Chahe pyaar karo ya nafrat karo dikhta toh woh hi hai' (Love him or hate him, only he is being seen in the house. In simple terms, she wanted to say that it is only because of Sidharth Shukla that the show is getting such good response and he is ruling the game. As soon as Kamya came out in the Dil Se Dil Tak actor''s support, she was bombarded with hate messages in the comment section. While some trollers called her a boot-licker, other's asked if she is being paid for backing him. Some others took also took a dig at Sidharth's negative portrayal in the show. And if the comments are to be believed, most of these users passing such remarks are Asim Riaz supporters or his fans. How we came to this conclusion? Well, if you scroll down the comment section, you will see these trollers using the hashtag #MorePowerToYouAsim and many of them even have Asim's picture as their profile pic. Not only Asim fans, but also Shehnaaz Gill's fans took at jibe at Kamya.

Chahe pyaar karo ya nafrat karo dikhta toh woh hi hai #PowerOfSid @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 13, 2020

Take a look at the trolls messages for Kamya Punjabi:

Tumhe paise mil rhe hai ..... !! EXPOSED!!!!! — piyush (@piyush18379409) January 13, 2020

Dhikega ku Nahi Jab Uski Ek Amma @ColorsTV K Andr Bhete Hai Aur Tum Jese Bhar Se Support Kar rh ho...

To Dhikega Kon #Asim Jo Ek Noceleb Ban kr Ghar Mai Aya Hai....

Bat Karti Hai... #MorePowerToYouAsim — Oye_Sherish (@OyeSherish) January 13, 2020

Vindu is talking about supplying a girl and you call him sir . Shameless lady #MorePowerToYouAsim — Netra Bharadwaj (@BharadwajNetra) January 13, 2020

@BiggBoss dikhate Hain to dikhta h warna hamein Shukla ko dekhne ka koi shauk nhi h hm to khud vulgarity dekh dekh kr is week pakk chuke hai#MorePowerToYouAsim — Juhi Shaikh{ Asim_fangirl }} (@JuhiShaikh11) January 13, 2020

Ghar le ja phar... Shayid teri jaisi auraton ko lena shuru kardiya ho#MorePowerToYouAsim — #AsimHolics (@teamasimriazz) January 13, 2020

U are stupid.. And yeah dikhta nhi dikhaya jata h, poore 1 hafte se zyada sirf 2 love story dikh rahi so qa yhi log kaam kr rhe ghr me ..NO - Sab contribute kr rhe and ppl are liking others also and may be others are better than CHUKLA but they are showing Chukla only — (@THEREALLIONKIN3) January 13, 2020

Aa gyi ek aur chamchi Sid ki.. Sid ne use kiya Sana Ko..#FightBackSana #IAmWithSana — harpreet dhillon (@harpree21341423) January 13, 2020

Haan chappl aur thappad khate hue dikhta hai ase dikhne ko aap dikhna kehte ho?lol#MorePowerToYouAsim — ANANYA (@Ananyajena20) January 13, 2020

Well, it is true that Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla share a soured relationship now, but trolling is certainly not acceptable. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is playing a better game among the two? Let us know in the comment section below.

