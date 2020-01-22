Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fans TROLL Sambhavna Seth for backing Sidharth Shukla; She gives a befitting reply

After Kamya Punjabi, Asim Riaz's fans have started sending hate messages and comments to Sambhavna Seth for supporting Sidharth Shukla. Here's how the Bhojpuri star reacted.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's rivalry in the Bigg Boss 13 house is quite evident. But it is not only them who are fighting, there is another battle going on for them in the digital world. Yes, we're talking about the fans of both the handsome hunks, who have been trying to prove their prowess on social media. But, often this difference of opinion between the fans leads to trolling. And the latest target to such trolling is Sambhavna Seth. Yes, the Bhojpuri star who has been supporting Sidharth Shukla since the beginning of the 'tedha' season, has been receiving hate messages from Asim Riaz's fans. But, she did not keep mum and has come out to shut them with an apt response.

Giving a befitting reply to all the trollers Sambhavna stated, Listen carefully Asim Riaz supporters, I'm Sambhavna Seth and I fear no one at all. You can hurl innumerable abuses at me, but I will continue extending my support to Sidharth Shukla. However, despite such a bold warning, trollers did not stop and stooped to new levels. Asim's fans further mocked her for not having any work on television. Some even called her 'Dambhavna'. On the contrary, Sidharth's supported lauded her for showing the courage and asked her to ignore the hatred and keep backing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

Sun lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hi Shukla ko support karungi..Be ready for my next video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 22, 2020

Ex BB winner Manveer Gurjar, came out in Sambhavna's support and said that she should calm down as such so-called supporters are merely opportunists. They hardly know what is happening inside the house. They're only experts at abusing others. This isn't new either, every season witnesses such supporters. Manveer further opined, 'You can judge a man by his supporters (indirectly pointing fingers at Aism)

Haha @sambhavnaseth Cool! Ye kisi ke log nahi hai!they are some opportunist!...Pata nahi hota!! bus Gaali deni aati hai!! Aur ye naya nahi hai.. har session me aise supporters aate hai!!! YOU CAN JUDGE A MAN BY HIS SUPPORTERS! Ye vote karne ki jagah Gaali dete h .. https://t.co/MSvxZjZ916 — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 22, 2020

Well, this is not the first time, celebrities who have been tweeting for their favourite BB 13 contestant, have come at the radar of the troll army. In the past Aism supporters also targeted Kamya Punjabia and Vindu Dara Singh for supporting Sidharth Shukla. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think trolling in the name of supporting someone is justified? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla doubts about Shehnaaz Gill's loyalty; Says 'You can't be loyal to anyone'

Credits :Twitter

Read More