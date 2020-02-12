Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fight scene from Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero goes viral on social media

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fans are going frenzy over his fighting scene from his movie with Varun Dhawan. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 has finally reached its final phase, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the declaration of the winner, which is just a few days away. Amdist the tension of the grand finale and assumptions of who will win the BB 13 trophy, a video of Asim Riaz has gone viral. While most of us got to know about Asim after his stint in the 'tedha' house, the handsome hunk has been a part of the entertainment industry from quite some years now. Don't believe us? Well, the video we're talking about is from Asim's debut Bollywood film opposite . Yes, you read that right!

The Kashmiri model's action scene from Varun Dhawan starrer movie 'Main Tera Hero' is going viral on social media. He featured in fighting sequence, where he was chasing Varun in a bid to impress the female lead, Ileana Dcruz. All this happens, when the villain of the film sends a handful of goons to fight with Varun and here we're introduced to our chocolaty boy Asim. He was one of the goons who was chasing Varun Dhawan. Now, just before the grand finale, Asim's fight scene is sending BB viewers and fans in a frenzy, with everyone going gaga over his looks and skills.

Take a look at the scene and fans reaction here:

Talking about Asim, he is considered to be one of the strongest contestants on the show and many also feel that he is most likely to walk home with the trophy on February 15, 2020. Many celebrities like John Cena, Gauahar Khan, Zareen Khan and Sana Khaan have extended their support to him. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

