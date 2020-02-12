Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fight scene from Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero goes viral on social media
Bigg Boss 13 has finally reached its final phase, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the declaration of the winner, which is just a few days away. Amdist the tension of the grand finale and assumptions of who will win the BB 13 trophy, a video of Asim Riaz has gone viral. While most of us got to know about Asim after his stint in the 'tedha' house, the handsome hunk has been a part of the entertainment industry from quite some years now. Don't believe us? Well, the video we're talking about is from Asim's debut Bollywood film opposite Varun Dhawan. Yes, you read that right!
The Kashmiri model's action scene from Varun Dhawan starrer movie 'Main Tera Hero' is going viral on social media. He featured in fighting sequence, where he was chasing Varun in a bid to impress the female lead, Ileana Dcruz. All this happens, when the villain of the film sends a handful of goons to fight with Varun and here we're introduced to our chocolaty boy Asim. He was one of the goons who was chasing Varun Dhawan. Now, just before the grand finale, Asim's fight scene is sending BB viewers and fans in a frenzy, with everyone going gaga over his looks and skills.
Take a look at the scene and fans reaction here:
Apna Bhai #AsimRiaz #varundhawan ke sath #maiterahero movie me
dekh kr maza aa gya..#AsimWinningHearts #AsimRiazFever #AsimRiyaz #SiddharthShukla #bb13 #BigBoss13 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @imrealasim @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/6EVk25ayNO
— Hasan Sabri (@hasansabri_) November 8, 2019
#AsimRiaz is in movie #MainTeraHero.#BiggBoss13 #BB13 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/aSi6ACH3N8
— Farah (@fairy__fk) October 17, 2019
And here's our hero Asim nailing each and every of his roles , have a look at this once guys Asim was in the movie mai tera hero, beside these he has done modeling for different adslet's applaud this guy for his hard work @ColorsTV @Biggboss #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/J9ERnL0xl3
— (@itsNish__) October 17, 2019
#BiggBoss13 You remember this guy from the movie "Mein Tera Hero" starring @Varun_dvn ?
.
He is #AsimRiaz
Atleast he got a role in Bollywood movie.#Paras ko Splitsvilla ke alava kuch mila hai kya ?
Haa mila hai #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OCzFatPNT7
— BiggBoss13 (@BBBiggBoss) October 4, 2019
Spotted #AsimRiaz in Varun Dhawan’s movie Main tera Hero.#BB13 #BiggBoss13@TheKhbri @AsimRiazFans pic.twitter.com/JSaLcUzzaa
— SaveHong Kong (@ShifaVashisht) November 18, 2019
Talking about Asim, he is considered to be one of the strongest contestants on the show and many also feel that he is most likely to walk home with the trophy on February 15, 2020. Many celebrities like John Cena, Gauahar Khan, Zareen Khan and Sana Khaan have extended their support to him. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
