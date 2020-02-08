Bigg Boss 13: Asim tells Shehnaaz that she is nobody for him after latter abuses him for not saving her

Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz engage in a war of words as Asim says that Shehnaaz is nobody to him.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has been one of the most successful seasons of the reality show and such is its popularity, that the makers of the show extended the show by few weeks. Now, as we speak, Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale and seven contestants namely Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, , Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are locked inside the house. Now in yesterday’s episode, the members of the Elite Club were given a task to save amongst Paras, Mahira, Arti and Shehnaaz from nominations and while Sidharth said he wants to save Paras because Paras saved him too during a task, Asim wanted to save Arti and Rashami wanted to save Shehnaaz Gill.

Now during the first round, Sidharth Shukla managed to get Paras out of the jail, Asim was seen telling Sidharth that he is a ‘dhokebaaz’ because all through the show, Shehnaaz and Arti have stood by him and when it was time for him to save one between Arti and Shehnaaz, he decided to save Paras. During Sid and Asim’s conversation, Shehnaaz Gill said that she was hurt not by Sidharth but by Asim because during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz supported Asim and Asim didn’t even take her name once. In the episode, we saw Asim telling Shehnaaz that she is nobody for him, and that he has also supported Shehnaaz during various tasks.

Furthermore, we see Shehnaaz telling Asim that it is because of him that she has got the tag of a Flipper. On the other hand, Asim tells Shehnaaz that Arti needed the immunity more than her because the chances of her getting evicted are high and Arti has always said that she wants to reach the Top 5. In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla engage in a war of words when Sana will tell Sidharth that he played a wonderful game by saving Paras and not her. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More