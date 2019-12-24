Bigg Boss 13: Asim's brother Umair wants Rashami Desai to get over drama from the past with Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz's brother said, "I think #rashmi discussing again about her past relation with sid with arhaan after all that drama in wkv was not right. I think she should get over this now! We want to see something els. Enuff of this!"
Bigg Boss 13 has taken over the internet, and one of the most talked-about topics is none other than the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. This past weekend, their fight took an ugly turn when Rashami spilled tea over him and so he did so in return as well. Time and again, the two have got into a verbal fight, however, this time turned out to be rather shocking. And ever since, that's all that has been talked about in the house.

And now, coming out in support of Sidharth is none other than Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. He went on to make a rather fair point as he stated how this should not be made an issue anymore and that the past must no longer be spoken about. He wrote, "I think #rashmi discussing again about her past relation with sid with arhaan after all that drama in wkv was not right. I think she should get over this now! We want to see something els. Enuff of this! #BB13"

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin slams Rashami Desai for targeting Sidharth Shukla)

This tweet comes post the incident where Rashami talks to Arhaan Khan about Sidharth Shukla's behaviour back when they were working together. In fact, she went on to say that he misbehaved with her and also added how Arti Singh, a common friend of theirs since that time, also mediated their fight at one point of time when Sidharth wanted to apologize to her.

