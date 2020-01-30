Bigg Boss 13: Asim's friend SLAMS Vikas Gupta for lying about Riaz's girlfriend and defaming him

Asim Riaz's friend Shruti Tuli has come out in his support after Vikas Gupta alleged that he is a girlfriend outside the house and is faking love with Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is currently on cloud nine as his ladylove Himanshi Khurana is back in the house. No, she has not come as a wild-card, but to support him in the 'Connections week'. And ever since her entry, Asim has been going gaga over her. The madly-in-love model is see hugging, kissing and confessing love for her. He even went on to his knees to propose the Punjabi model-actress. Though Himanshi told that they should look into this outside the house, Asim's happiness seems to have no bounds. While every other housemate is elated to see the couple, Sidharth Shukla's connection Vikas Gupta seems to not like it very much. He made a shocking revelation about Asim's personal life as he stepped into the house.

All this happened when Vikas was having an intense conversation with Shehnaaz Gill. He revealed that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house. He went onto say that he has not ended that relationship and is merely doing all this for cameras. Shehnaaz gets shocked upon listening all this. Vikas also goes on to call them 'Fake'. Vikas Gupta's statements did not go down well with Asim's brother Umar who lashed out at him on social media for spreading fake news. Now, Asim's bestfriend Shruti Tuli has also come out in his support and slammed Vikas. She took to her Twitter handle and bashed him. She clarified that Asim is not dating anyone and it is just another trick to defame him.

It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Shruti Tuli (@ShrutiTuli) January 29, 2020

Well, the truth is yet to be known and only Asim will be able to clarify all this when he comes out. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim and Himanshi are faking their love-story for the cameras? Let us know in the comment section yet.

