Bigg Boss 13: Bhoot’s Vicky Kaushal all set to spook Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz & others with a scary surprise

Over the past few days, Vicky Kaushal has been on a spree of promotions for his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For the same, now, Vicky will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 13. The star of the upcoming horror flick announced the same with a couple of photos on Instagram and hinted at a scary surprise for Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. In last night’s episode, Shehnaaz, Arti and Mahira were told that they won’t be leaving the house yesterday.

However, Salman had hinted that one of the three might leave the house this week before the finale of February 15, 2020. With Vicky announcing his surprise and scary visit to the house, we wonder if it has anything to do with eviction. In the photo that Vicky shared on Instagram, we can see the dapper star opting for a cool look in black pants, matching tee with a navy blue jacket. Along with it, Kaushal added a cool pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

Vicky captioned the photos as, “Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi, raste mein hai #BigBoss ka ghar! Stay tuned... the inmates are up for a surprise horror story tonight. #Bhoot #21stFeb.” Vicky will surely be spooking the housemates as he promotes Bhoot. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13 finale will take place on Saturday and the four names that are going to be there are Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Paras. Arti, Mahira and Shehnaaz are in danger zone and one of them will leave the house prior to the show’s finale. It will be interesting to see what new twist Vicky adds to the show when he shoots with the housemates tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

