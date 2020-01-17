Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag REVEALS Himanshi has split with her fiancé for Asim

In the latest, Parag Tyagi informed Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana has broken up with her fiancé.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is breaking all records of the previous seasons in terms of TRP and the show is doing so well that the makers of BB13 extended the show. Also, in order to celebrate Bigg Boss as the top running show, , in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, had entered the house to cut a cake with everyone. Now in the latest episode of the show, we had family members of the gharwale enter the house and when Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, entered the house, he got some good news for Asim.

After meeting his wife, Parag first bashed Asim for being rude and disrespectful towards Shefali and later, he told her that Himanshi Khurana has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim. When Asim hears this piece of information, he is shocked and cannot believe his ears but later, he reconfirms with Parag and the latter confirms that yes, Himanshi didn’t get married to her fiancé and his waiting for Asim. While Asim is surprised and shocked at the same time, all the gharwale start to tease Asim.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill tells Asim that this news can actually be true because Himanshi’s fiancé was very strict, and after seeing her on the television with Asim, he might actually have got angry. Thereafter, Asim reveals that he is very happy and even post Himanshi’s exit from the show, he was hoping to be with her and before leaving, he had asked Himanshi to leave her perfume so that he could use it every night and feel her presence.

