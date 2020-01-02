Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss CANCELS luxury budget task as Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get aggressive

Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will be seen getting agressive in today's luxury budget task leaving Bigg Boss furious. Ultimately, the task will stand cancelled. Here's what happened.

The New Year has not brought anything new in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Ask why? Well, after all the dancing and singing, the housemates have again got back to their old selves and unleash their fighters in them again. To begin the year with a bang, Bigg Boss will announce the luxury budget task and just like all times it is not going to be a peaceful one. The housemates will be divided into two teams. The first group will be that of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. The other group will have Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga, , Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. In the task, two members will have to carry wooden baskets on their back, which will be tied to another member, who will have to fill the baskets with the luxury items. Well, it is not only a luxury budget task but also a captaincy task, as the team who collects the maximum items will be ready for the captaincy race.

Well, as soon as the task started, the housemates buckled up and put their best foot forward to win the task. They made plans and strategies to defeat their opponents and started the game. But, it is the history of Bigg Boss 13 house that no task will take place without getting aggressive. So how could this important task be done peacefully? This time too we will see the housemates will be seen fighting as cats and dogs ans reveal that violent sides.

All this started when Vishal took advantage of the situation and tried to steal an item from the rival team. But, Shefali Jariwala caught him red-handed and resisted him and got into a physical fight with him. In the fight, she also ended up hurting herself. Upon witnessing this, Shukla lost his calm, and shouted at Vishal for getting physical with a woman. Here, Asim jumps into the fight for Vishal's rescue and got into a ugly spat with Shukla. Seeing so much of aggression and violence, Bigg Boss finally announces that the task stand cancelled as their behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.

Well, the ritual of getting tasks aborted or scrapped is still seen to be followed. Do you think the housemates intentionally get aggressive to cancel the task? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

