Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu REVEALS Arti Singh is a fabulous cook; Made dabbas for Karan Singh Grover’s shoots

Arti Singh’s friend, Bipasha Basu reveals that Arti Singh is a fabulous cook. Read on!

Krushna Abhishek’s sister, Arti Singh, is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house and while Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are a team, and , Asim and Arhaan are another team, from Day 1, Arti Singh has been playing the game individually. Although most of her co-contestants tag her as the weakest contestant, but every week, beside getting nominated, Arti gets saved. Besides actively participating in all the tasks, Arti Singh is often seen cooking in the kitchen, and during a recent interview, Bipasha Basu, who is Arti’s very close friend, revelaed that Arti is a fabulous cook.

Bipasha Basu said, “Arti is a quite a foodie and a fabulous cook. She is someone who cooks with her heart and loves to feed people. In the past she has even made dabbas from her home for Karan's shoots as well! I too love her cooking and home food.” In one of the recent episodes, Arti Singh made lunch for everyone when Mahira Sharma requested her to do so because she was in no mood and Arti happily cooked and fed everyone.

Talking about the show, this week, it is being reported that instead of , Rohit Shetty will be replacing Bhai on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode because of his birthday, Salman Khan couldn’t shoot and therefore, Rohit will be seen hosting the show for one episode.

Credits :Times of India

Read More