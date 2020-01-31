Bigg Boss 13: Captaincy task gets canceled, Arti Singh safe from nominations?

The captaincy task will get cancelled all over again, but this time around, it is not going to end at just that. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed multiple tasks get canceled and while it does not come across as a surprise anymore, time and again, the housemates have been punished for their behaviour during tasks. It was only recently that the housemates received punishment for getting tasks aborted, and as a result of that, two of the housemates, Vishal Aditya Singh and Paras Chhabra were made sevaks of the house for being responsible for canceling the maximum number of tasks.

And now that the captaincy task has started off with the friends and family members in the house as their connections, it turns out that this is another task that is about to get aborted since they all did not play fair and square during the task. As has been seen in the promo already, Vikas Gupta will play his tricks once again and while we don't know if that is the reason only, we do know that only Arti Singh will be saved from the nominations by Bigg Boss himself.

Well, it looks like the housemates are in no mood to learn and with the finale just two weeks away from now, fans can't seem to wait to see who will be lifting the trophy after all. Everyone has their own favourites in the house, who are you supporting?

