Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz expresses gratitude towards fans for making him trend

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has garnered a lot of love and popularity post his stint in the show. The actor has not only managed to make it big post the show and has been doing great work, but he continues to receive a lot of love from fans as they never leave a chance to make him trend on Twitter. Random trends are not a big deal for fans these days as they all come together in simply sending out all the love they have for him.

And so, Asim also decided to give some of it back the best way he can and took to social media to post a sweet something. He went out to thank all the people who have supported him and stated how they are important to him and in his life. He wrote, "All I m say’n is Thankyou to all my fans endlessly trending for me... Thankyou for being an important part of my life ,I really appreciate it You guys are really special for me."

All I m say’n is Thankyou to all my fans endlessly trending for me... Thankyou for being an important part of my life ,I really appreciate it You guys are really special for me. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi Khurana have made their relationship official of sorts and in fact, they also went on to work in a music video and it garnered a lot of love fro fans. Apart from that, Asim was also seen in a special Holi song with Jacqueline Fernandes but that, however, opened up with mixed reactions. None the less, he is receiving all the love from the fans and for that, he is grateful.

