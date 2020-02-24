Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma clarifies allegations of forging DPIFF award; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has spoken up about the allegations of forging the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award against her and here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been in the news over the weekend for her appearance at the Dadasaheb Internation Film Festival held in Mumbai, and photos of the actress with co-contestants and Shefali Bagga have been doing the round ever since. However, now, in what can be called a huge hoax, Mahira has been accused of forging her award win at the prestigious ceremony, and in fact, a statement has been officially issued by the organizers about her lying about the win.

And now, Mahira has issued a statement regarding the same and has clarified her stance about the entire fiasco. She said, "On Thursday, 20th February 2020, I was invited for the reputed DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 by Mr. Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media along with Yash Naik who is an artist manager for the said award show. They informed us that they have been associated with Dadasaheb Awards past two years. My manager, Mr. Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr. Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of ‘Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant’. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr. Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage."

She further added, "I would like to inform that I did not forge any award and would never intend to do so. The managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it. For everyone’s clarity, I am attaching the mail signed by them which was sent to DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 management today morning. Also to add I have all the required proofs and chats on me to prove myself not guilty. Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of these sorts."

