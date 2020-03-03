Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai says THIS about Asim Riaz's new song with Jacqueline Fernandez; WATCH

Rashami Desai who had shared a great rapport with Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13 opens up about Asim all set to groove with Jacqueline Fernandez in a new music video by T-Series.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant shares a great rapport with Asim Riaz. The two started off on a bad note in BB13 house but later after a big spat happened between Asim and Sidharth Shukla, Asim became good friends with Rashami. Infact, the two became great friends after was out of the show. Their friendship continued to stay till the end of the show, infact the two still meet up and have a conversation with each other. The two have often helped each other when in need. Asim has already got his big break opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in a T-Series single.

Recently, Rashami was asked about Asim's new music video with Jacqueline that is going to be released this Holi. To this, the actress said, "Just a few days before rehearsals, Asim had called me up and apparently not only this, I am very happy and excited for his future projects as well because when we were inside the house (Bigg Boss 13) we spoke to each other, discussed things and even shared each other's feelings. This is one of a part. So this is just the beginning and I really wish him a big big big success that he really desires for himself."

Recently, Asim and Jacqueline had revealed that their song will be a holi song. The two have been creating a buzz since Jacqueline had shared a boomerang video with Asim on her Instagram account which was reposted by Asim. Asim's fans are eagerly waiting to see the song and see Asim groove with the gorgeous Jacqueline.

Check out Rashami Desai's video here:

