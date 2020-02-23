Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh's 'Pasta Date' will leave you in splits; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh not only relished pasta together, but also took a dig at dear friend Sidharth Shukla. Take a look.

Remember how Sidharth Shukla created a ruckus when Vishal Aditya Singh and ate past from the luxury budget when he was the captain of the Bigg Boss 13 house? Not only Sidharth, but Bigg Boss also bashed the duo for breaking the rules and punished them for the same. Sidharth also went on to call them 'chor and a loser' for stealing pasta. Well, this episode cannot certainly be forgotten to the huge fight it led to. Even though BB 13 has been over, its memories haven't, and it looks like some are still enjoying their BB 13 phase outside the house also.

Rashami and Vishal, who share a great bond, recently bonded over a meal, and guess what did they eat? It's none other than their favorite 'Pasta'! Yes, the duo relished some pasta as they had a fun gossipy session. Just a few minutes ago, Rashami took to her Instagram account to share a clip of Vishal and her drooling over some white sauce pasta. In the video, Vishal and Rashami are heard saying, 'Yeh humari mehnat ka pasta hai. Bigg Boss house ka nahi hai yeh.' Not only this, but Vishal also took a dig at Sidharth Shukla, 'Hum chor nahi hai.' (We're not thieves). On the other hand, our cute Rash was seen going gaga over the cheesiness of this pasta.

Take a look at Vishal and Rashami's pasta date:

Well, this isn't the first time Rashami was seen hogging pasta after her BB 13 stint. Looks, like the pretty face, is a true pasta lover, and we just can't get enough of her cuteness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

