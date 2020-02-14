Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will NOT get married on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but, they will no get married after all. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness the finale in less than 24 hours from now and while we are all looking forward to finding out the winner of the show this season, it looks like two contestants have found some work within the show itself. Right now, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, , and Shehnaaz Gill are all locked up inside the house, however, Shehnaaz and Paras will continue to be inside the house for a little longer.

Yes, as we all know, Paras and Shehnaaz will be seen on the reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and while it is going to be about finding the perfect partner and host Maniesh Paul will help them out with it, the two of them will not be getting married to anyone. Yes, you read it right. With this show, both Shehnaaz and Paras will only be finding out a partner, and not marry anyone. The show will see famous personalities from Bollywood, TV, and the internet make an appearance on the show, and that's about it.

Well, it sure sounds interesting and while we have seen various forms of Swayamvar's on the television screen, this time is going to be different because it is simply about finding the right partner, and the rest, is going to be known only after the show gets over in 15 weeks.

Credits :Pinkvilla

