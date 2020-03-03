Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's FIRST LOOK from Neha Kakkar's music video is out; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's look from Neha Kakkar's upcoming music video is unmissable. Take a look.

It's almost been a month since 's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has been over. But, BB 13 finalist Asim Riaz is still running high on success after the 'tedha' season. Not only his personal life but also his professional life has taken an upward turn. While Asim's fan club brimmed in happiness as he announced his collaboration with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, the Kashmiri model has dropped yet another surprise for them. And this time #AsiManshi fans are going to rejoice, as the loved birds have come together for an upcoming project.

Asim and Himanshi will be soon seen on together on-screen in Neha Kakkar's music video. Yes, you heard that absolutely right! BB 13's cute couple #AsiManshi will soon be seen in Indian singing sensation Neha Kakkar's upcoming song. The duo shared this happiness with their fans, as they revealed their first look from the big project. Sharing his happiness on Instagram, Asim wrote, Something really special coming out!' In the picture, Asim looks dapper as he is suited up in blue, while Himanshi is making head turns in black and white. As soon as, Asim made the big announcement, his brother Umar Riaz, Ajaz Khan, and DJ Snake couldn't contain their excitement. They showered the duo with loads of wishes and happiness.

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Well, the song is going to be out on 18th March 2020 and we cannot wait to see Asim-Himanshi's chemistry set the stage on fire, along with Neha's melodious voice. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see this amazing collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below.

