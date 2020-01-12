Bigg Boss 13: Damaged 2 actress Hina Khan to enter Salman Khan's show for the third time? Find out

Hina Khan is going to step into the Bigg Boss 13 house for the third time in a short span of them. Find out what's the reason behind her visit here.

Bigg Boss is one such show, where many Bollywood celebrities come to promote their upcoming films. Whether it is or , all of them don't miss the chance to make a special appearance on 's show before the release of their film. Recently, we saw and Kajol grace the show to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Deepika Padkuone along with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal, who are on a promotional spree of Chhapaak.

Now, we'll see yet another guest on the show. She has been a part of Bigg Boss 13, two times before. Yes, you gussed it right! We're talking bout Television's most-loved actress . She is going to grace the controversial show and meet the housemates for the third time this season. Don't believe us? Well, Hina revealed it herself on her Instagram handle. She shared a story from the house, where we can see a special set-up called, 'BB Elite Club'. She captioned the same as, 'Let's see who deserves to be in here. Coming #Visit3'. This looks like another task for the housemates. And if you're thinking, why Hina is coming into the show again, it may be to promote her upcoming web-show Damaged 2. Yes, Hina might be seen promoting her digital debut show, 'Damaged 2'.

Take a look at Hina's third visit to the BB 13 house:

We're hoping it will be lots of fun again as Hina enters the house. For the unversed, she was first called as a guest during the launch of the show. The second time she came with her bestie Priyank Sharma to promote their song 'Raanjhana'. And now, we're guessing its going to be for Damaged 2, which releases on 14th January, 2020. Well, we're also thinking if she's going to comeback again for the fourth time to promote her Bollywood movie, Hacked that is all set to hit the screens on 7th February, this year. If she does, we're going to be extremely elated, as whenever she makes an entry, there are surely firecrackers in the house.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Hina in BB 13 house yet again? Who do you think will be the part of Hina Khan's special 'Elite Club'? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

