Bigg Boss 13, December 17, 2019 Written Update: Breakdown between Rashami, Shefali Bagga & others during task

The episode begins with a strange song being played in the background as the housemates wake up. All of them discuss that this might be related to some 'chooha – billi' task. Shehnaaz gets emotional about Paras not giving her any priority for captaincy. Vishal goes and conveys the same to Paras. Mahira gets offended and says that she feels like she is coming between Paras and Shehnaaz. However, Paras rubbishes everything and hugs her.

Later on, Shefali Bagga gets irked at being taunted by Sidharth Shukla about her so called ‘angle’ with Arhaan. She goes and informs the same to Rashami who then confronts Arhaan about the same. He provides his own explanation to Rashami. Shefali tries to clear this thing with Sidharth again saying that she already has a connection outside and that she does not like such jokes.

The housemates are given an interesting task which involves a cat which has apparently entered the house and they have to bring it under control from time to time. The team which has the most number of members left at the end is the one who will be declared winner. The task begins and each of the team members try their best to get saved and tie the bell to the cat’s neck. In the midst of all this, the cat falls down and all of them are sent inside by Bigg Boss.

They are also informed that they should not try to hurt the cat or break its bell. The task resumes again and there are minor tussles among housemates. In the midst of all this, Vishal and Paras get involved in a fight and hurl abuses at each other. Mahira also barges in between and further intensifies the fight. Paras strategizes with Asim so that they can win the task. Vikas and Asim get involved in a tussle and end up breaking the bell.

Sidharth pulls Shehnaaz’s legs in between and so does Vikas. Mahira keeps taunting Vishal and Madhurima who also comments on her in return. Later on, Sidharth announces that none of the teams are able to put the bell on the cat. The teams are asked to oust one member each who will be debarred from captaincy. Paras is ousted from one team. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is angry at Sidharth, Paras and Mahira and stays away from them. She speaks to Sidharth about Paras not giving her a priority. Paras also comes and tries to pacify her. Shehnaaz calls Paras a flipper and lies on the ground, crying.

Later on, Shefali Bagga breaks down on being let down by the team members. Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaaz and others try to pacify her. The task resumes again and Arti’s team is able to tie the bell on the cat. But for some reason, Sidharth says that none of the teams have been able to tie the bell. Mahira is ousted from her team. Madhurima and Shefali Bagga have a discussion about who should remain on the team.

Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth but he ignores her. He tells her that she has made him an option in front of Paras. Later on, Shefali Bagga is ousted from her own team. Shehnaaz asks Shefali Bagga not to give in. However, she breaks down and bursts in front of her team. She also gets into an ugly tiff with Rashami and the latter ends up breaking an item of the house. Rashami also bursts out at Arhaan for not speaking up when Shefali Bagga was making a fun of their team in front of the other team. Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga throws away all the pictures of the housemates thereby indirectly declaring the task cancelled.

