Bigg Boss 13 December 19, 2019 Written Update: Major breakdown among housemates during Asim's captaincy

Asim Riaz has become the new captain of the BB house. However, numerous breakdowns happen among housemates during his captaincy. Read on to know more.

The episode begins with Paras and Shehnaaz having a discussion about Sidharth. Later on, Arhaan tries to clear certain things with Vikas related to nominations. They end up having a serious tiff with each other. The housemates are finally given the captaincy task which is related to driving cars. The candidates who do not get any car to drive will automatically be eliminated from captaincy. The housemate whose car is the last one to get parked will also be ousted from the task.

Paras and Vikas have a discussion about the task. The other housemates also strategize about the same. Arhaan and Vikas try to clear things out again. The task begins and Shehnaaz, Shefali, Vikas and Mahira take charge of their cars. Vikas gets into argument with Madhurima in between. She asks Arhaan to help Vishal if she leaves the game. Mahira asks Vishal to convince her by saying that she is not ‘zero.’ She also asks him to praise her. Vikas strategizes with Arhaan, Madhurima and Rashami.

Vikas ask Madhurima to get off his car and allow Arhaan to come inside. However, she does not agree to this and insists on staying. Finally she gives in and Arhaan comes inside his car. Vishal and Madhurima are ousted from the captaincy task as they did not get any car. Later on, Mahira’s car is the last one to be parked as a result of which Arti is ousted. The race begins again and Shefali Bagga and Jariwala are ousted from the task. Meanwhile, Vikas informs Rashami that he will make Asim win because of which he leaves the car at the no parking zone. When Arhaan confronts him about the same, Vikas provides his own point of view. He also accuses Vikas of betraying him. Thereafter he keeps on taunting Vikas again and again. Madhurima breaks down in front of Vikas and he tries to pacify her.

Bigg Boss asks Sidharth to make a declaration about who’s the captain of the house. Asim is declared captain of the house and everyone cheer him up. Shehnaaz and Mahira try to clear things out about Paras. Vikas and Shehnaaz try to convince Sidharth into talking to her. However he refuses to talk to Shehnaaz. She speaks her heart out in front of Vikas who then advises her to apologize to Sidharth. She goes and conveys the same to him but he keeps on ignoring her.

Sidharth has a funny discussion with Mahira about Paras. Later on, Paras and Asim also join in the fun banter. Later on, all the housemates cut a cake to celebrate Asim’s captaincy. Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth again and finally he responds. The next morning housemates wake up and dance to an energetic song. Rashami and Arhaan have a discussion with each other about maintaining a rapport with others. However, he gets irked at her post which she goes away.

Later on, Shehnaaz tries to mimic a crow leaving Shefali Bagga in splits. Rashami bursts out at Arhaan for not making food despite her requests. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a discussion with each other. Later on, confusion erupts among housemates regarding kicten duties post which they confront Asim. Shehnaaz barges in the conversation which further worsens the situation. Mahira accuses Shefali Bagga of refusing to do any work which leads to a tiff between the two of them.

Asim bursts out at everyone but Paras tries to calm him down by making him understand the situation. However, another fight ensues between Mahira, Shehnaaz, Arti and Asim regarding the duties. Mahira bursts out and goes away post which Asim tries to go and pacify her. Shehnaaz tells Shefali Bagga that Asim has taken her side. Sidharth goes and tells Shehnaaz that he will do everything according to her post which she gets happy and hugs him. Shehnaaz mimics Mahira in front of Bagga and Shukla. Arhaan and Rashami have a discussion about somebody having her house keys. She speaks on the camera and demands her house keys to be changed. Rashami conveys the same to Asim and says that there are certain family issues. Arhaan informs Rashami who exactly has the keys post which she confronts him. She also tells Asim about somebody given access to her house. She states that she needs a confirmation about the same.

