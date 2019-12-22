Bigg Boss 13 December 22, 2019 Written Update: Salman schools Rashami & Sidharth; advises not to dig the past

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed major heated arguments between housemates including Sidharth and Rashami. Salman Khan schools them for the same thereafter.

The episode begins with making an entry on stage and greets the audiences. He also looks through Me TV whatever is happening inside the house. Rashami calls Sidharth a ‘druggist.’ After sometime, the housemates realize that Salman has arrived and they gather at the living room. He asks them how everything is going inside the house to which Rashami and Asim reply in the negative saying that its ‘dirty.’

Salman indirectly taunts them by saying that the audiences are liking everything that is going inside the house. He also says that he has asked the makers to open the sultani akhada but they are scared to do so because they feel that the housemates do not get violent. He asks them to talk at the very pitch in which they talk inside the house. He asks them to give each other the same respect that they give him. Salman says that the game has become too personal inside the house.

Salman also talks about how the housemates fought over petty things like tea, oranges and apples. He then asks Asim about whatever issue he has. Asim says how Paras talked about his sister and was backed by Sidharth and Mahira. He have this particular reason for being violent at the same. He also talks about how Sidharth misbehaved with him and called Rashami a ‘naukrani.’ Thereafter, Paras gives his own point of view. He accuses Asim of playing the sympathy card. Salman interrogates Asim about the same post which the latter says that he was instigated by Paras to talk about personal stuff.

Mahira also complains how Asim hurls abuses at others inside the house thereby instigating them. Salman asks Rashami who target Asim. She takes Sidharth, Paras, Mahira and Vikas Gupta. She also gets into an ugly spat with Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz says that everyone is wrong there and this fact is agreed by Shefali Jariwala. Salman asks Vikas about the situation of the house. Vikas provides his point of view and says how Asim prompted Rashami and Arhaan to get into a fight with Sidharth and others. He further adds that Asim likes to play the victim card. b

Asim says that Sidharth Shukla pokes them all the time because of which he gets instigated. This is also agreed by Rashami and Arhaan. He also accuses Sidharth of taking Himanshi and her fiancé’s name for poking him. Vikas said how the other day Asim asked Sidharth to play the game if he is well enough and that is how the fight gradually started and Sidharth called Rashami a ‘naukrani.’ He further mentions how the fight could have been stopped if Asim had not instigated her.

Rashami then says what happened and how Sidharth called her Asim’s assistant and then ‘naukrani.’ She also mentioned how Sidharth constantly said the same things to her the entire day. Rashami also says what circumstances forced her to throw tea at him. Vikas then says that Rashami also instigated Sidharth into speaking things against her. Salman says how Asim asked Rashami to massage Sidharth’s legs as the latter called her a ‘naukrani’ as a result of which the fight started again. After Asim agrees to the same, Salman asks what the reason for the fight to begin again was.

Salman asks Sidharth what is the meaning of ‘Aisi Ladki’ which he was calling Rashami again and again. Sidharth provides his own point of the view about the same. Rashami gets irked and still confronts him. She also says how Sidharth told her that he has stopped calling her home. Rashami accuses Sidharth of characterizing her. This leads to an ugly spat between her and Sidharth. Salman gets irked and speaks on the camera saying that he does not want to host the show anymore and that the makers should look for another host if they want to extend it for five weeks.

He also tells Sidharth that even if he twists around, everyone knows what ‘aisi ladki’ means. Vikas explains to Salman what happened the other day. Sidharth says again that he did not mean anything else other than saying that he does not want someone like . Salman explains to Rashami what Sidharth meant through his words. He also says how Rashami has been repeatedly after Sidharth asking him the things. He also says how she called Sidharth a druggist. She agrees but says that it was Sidharth who started everything.

Salman says that the housemates should be shown certain highlights so that they realize how they are looking inside the house. He then asks Vishal what he was doing between Sidharth and Rashami’s fight. Vishal says that Sidharth prompts others to get inside the fight. Salman says that Vishal himself takes part in certain fights without being prompted. Vikas provides his point of view about the same. Sidharth then says that Rashami has talked about something related to his house because of which he got irked.

Rashami reverts back again and says that he spoke something related to the same because of which she spilled at him. Sidharth tries to explain that he meant nothing else other than the fact he was speaking about only how Rashami Desai was (meaning not her character). Salman asks Rashami whether she has lost the plot. He also schools her for repeating the same thing again and again. He asks her to drop it and let it go as Sidharth had already explained the entire matter. He confronts her for bringing her past out in the house. Salman further says that her reputation will be spoilt in this situation.

Sidharth agrees about the repercussions which he will face if he has spoken about her. The housemates start providing their own points of view about the same as Salman listens to them silently. Vikas says that it is, in fact, Asim who instigates Rashami to get into fights including the one which happened the other day. He further adds how housemates poke Sidharth for getting into a fight.

Salman takes the reference of Vikas and Shilpa’s fight in the previous season because of a professional issue. He then says that Rashami and Sidharth’s fight is because of a personal issue. They are constantly getting into fights because they had a bad past because of which they do not stand each other. He further says that people are given work in the industry because of hard work, patience and behaviour. Salman asks them to think about what happens in their lives outside the house. Thereafter, he takes leave from them.

Sidharth and Paras talk about how Rashami has built a huge group that includes Asim, Arhaan and others. Later on, he talks about the issues he had with Rashami in front of Paras and Mahira. On the other hand, Rashami and Arhaan have a discussion with each other. Shehnaaz tells Shefali Bagga she feels that there was something between Rashami and Sidharth outside the house which led to the circumstances happening in present times.

Paras and Sidharth try to clear things out with Shehnaaz. She says that she has been Sidharth’s friend since the second week and that she takes his side. Meanwhile, Salman welcomes Mallika Sherawat on stage. She says that she knows whatever is happening in the house. Mallika also informs him about whatever tasks she played with them. Salman tells her about the fights that happened between the housemates which shocks Mallika. She then makes Salman perform certain tasks too. The two of them also recreate a scene from Salman’s iconic movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Thereafter, Mallika takes leave from Salman post which he enters the house through Me TV. He talks about nominations and announces that Vishal and Arhaan are among the bottom two housemates.

