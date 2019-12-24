Bigg Boss 13 December 24, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth and Shehnaaz's banter continues

Apart from the captaincy, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had everyone's attention too. Read on to know what happens next.

The housemates wake up to Desi Girl and early in the morning, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a fun banter as the former takes a dip in the pool and it follows up, leading to an argument between the two later. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra talks about the morning incident to Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh, speaking against Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Vikas, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga have a fun time, and both Vikas and Shefali say Shehnaaz's love for Sidharth is true. Meanwhile, Vikas and Sidharth talk about people stealing ration items, and then Sidharth gets into an argument with Shehnaaz. Next, Arhaan and Paras too, get into a minor argument. Sidharth and Paras' banter continues. And the conversations over ration items continues. Shehnaaz and Sidharth get into an argument once again over who is talking to whom, and Shefali interferes trying to calm Shehnaaz down.

Meanwhile, Sidharth explains things to Paras about what went through, while Arhaan, Asim Riaz, and Rashami do some conspiring. Shefali Bagga tries to explain things to Shehnaaz too, and she speaks her side of the story. She goes to Sidharth and bursts out at him, telling even she expects things from him. Sidharth, on the other hand, talks to Paras and Mahira about how they went to Shehnaaz to tell him things against Sidharth. Arti too talks about the issues Shehnaaz has, and while she stands there, Sidharth chooses to talk to Paras and Mahira, and Shefali Jariwala tells him to go speak to him. Asim and others try to cheer Shehnaaz up. Shefali continues to try and explain things to Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is left wondering where is Sidharth as Vikas and others pull off a prank on her telling her Sidharth has gone away for two days. As he comes out of the confession room, Shehnaaz hugs him tight and tells him her concerns, and also hugs Arti. Sidharth sits with Shehnaaz once again, trying to tell her the problem he has right now, and how she is going to people who she knows very well, and yet, gets involved in their game, thereby getting stuck in their game.

Madhurima Tuli asks Shefali Jariwala if she took a dump and it irks her, starting off another argument early in the morning, and eventually, Paras, Mahira, and others get involved too. Shehnaaz and Rashami have a conversation with actions and have a good laugh. Paras comes bearing an announcement, for the captaincy, Mission Mangalgraha. Sidharth and Arti's conversation irks Shehnaaz and she throws away the containers, and Sidharth then tries to explain things to her, and they get into an argument, but later, she comes back to him. Meanwhile, everyone is planning their game and Shehnaaz asks Asim to side with him, while Arti and Shehnaaz too, get into an argument over the latter's misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Rashami feels Sidharth is poking at her continuously, while Sidharth and Shehnaaz discuss who will they try and make the captain. The task starts off and Asim and Sidharth get into an argument in the very beginning.

Mahira takes water out of Asim's container, and all of that in turn, creates chaos. Mahira gets annoyed and gets into an argument with Paras, and that is where begins the game to spill off each other's water. Bigg Boss then stops the task and tells them that they are supposed to take water only from the sponge, and will resume from where it began. Sidharth then explains things to Shehnaaz once again, while Rashami, Asim, and Arhaan are back at discussing their strategy, while Paras tells Shehnaaz a way out of the game. Shefali and Shehnaaz too, discuss their game too. Mahira takes water from other's buckets once again and everyone follows eventually. At the end of it all, Shehnaaz manages to fill her container, and in the first round, Madhurima releases Vishal, thereby being out of the captaincy race. Things take an ugly turn as Mahira and Vishal try to empty everyone's containers.

