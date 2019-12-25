Bigg Boss 13 December 25, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth asks Jasmin about things Rashami said about their show

Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmin Bhasin enter the house while Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh become the captaincy contenders.

The captaincy task resumes and Shehnaaz Gill gets into a fight with Vishal Aditya Singh and next round, Vikas Gupta asks which robot will be released next, but no one agrees and so he says that he will pick the name then, and he says he picks Mahira Sharma, however, Sidharth Shukla and few others oppose while Asim Riaz and some others are in favour of it. Now, Bigg Boss intervenes and says that the decision has to be made, but the scientists have to choose. However, he says if no one releases a robot, then the task will be aborted and consequences will be severe. Everyone begins to discuss the game ahead and try to come to a conclusion. In the middle of this, Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra get into an argument over something she said, and the argument only escalates.

Bigg Boss then asks Vikas to get the final answer from the housemates, and Sidharth decides to be out from the game, releasing Shehnaaz. The next round then resumes and Asim Riaz takes two beakers with him, not letting Shefali Bagga fill water. Mahira ends up hurting and Rashami pushes her away, creating chaos and more fights. Meanwhile, Paras tries to explain things to Vikas while and Mahira argue over what happened. Next up, it is time to free a robot again, and no one comes to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Vikas is questioned for not making the right decisions and not playing by the rules. Fights only continue over the issues and Vikas then announces that the game has been aborted since no one is releasing their robots amidst the chaos. Bigg Boss then tells that he will make the decision ahead, and so, he makes the two released robots Vishal ad Shehnaaz the next captaincy contenders. Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth and tells sorry to him, while Vikas tries to put things out clearly for Rashami.

Bigg Boss then announces that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be coming to the show after all due to her back injury, and says that her proxy, Vikas Gupta will now be exiting the house. He bids goodbye to everyone as all of them get emotional, and in the confession room, Vikas too, speaks his heart to Bigg Boss as he thanks him and wishes him good luck. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira talk about Shehnaaz, and Shehnaaz too has questions for Sidharth about the game, and Mahira as well.

The next morning, the housemates wake up to Drama Queen and also a sweet Christmas surprise with all the decorations. Meanwhile, Rashami and Arhaan talk about the duties and Arti Singh while Shefali Jariwala, Paras, and Mahira speak about Rashami and things she says. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's banter continues and Shefali Jariwala has a good laugh. Bigg Boss then announces the next task, the Christmas Feast challenge and announces two teams where two members will turn cook and also explains the three dishes they have to cook. She also announces that with every bell, a special guest will come inside the house with points and award the team with the same, the team with maximum points will win. Asim is the sanchalak of the task and Paras tries to tease him which obviously annoys him. In one team, Arti and Mahira do the cooking while on the other, Arhaan and Vishal do the cooking. Asim tries to put things in order, and so Sidharth gets into an argument with him asking him not to interfere, and their war of words escalates.

The first two guests are Rubina Dilaik and Nirmit Kaur, and the ladies begin to ask around and all the housemates try to sell their food. Sidharth has a fun time with the guests, while Rashami seems to have irked Nimrit after something she said. After eating their items, all of them bargain around to get the maximum amount of money. Asim tells Shefali Jariwala to not help the two cooks, and meanwhile, Sidharth gets into an argument with him again. Jay Bhanushali and are the next guests in the house and everyone wishes each other Merry Christmas. Arjun then asks Mahira to dance for him and also gives her 100 points. Jay then assigns both Shehnaaz and Asim a task and asks them to get their dishes like they are in a 5-star hotel and speak to them in English. While Asim presents his dish, both Shehnaaz and Sidharth are right there trying to make fun of him. Meanwhile, Jay tells Sidharth how she is talking to crows when Sidharth does not talk to her, and they all have a nice laugh. Now, Shehnaaz tries to present her dish in English and everyone has a fun time while Arjun joins in. Shehnaaz then says she will also become a Naagin for him and Arjun asks her to do so, which she does. Jay asks Arti and Rashami to say 10 nice things to each other but then asks them to say 5 negative things instead and both of them list the things down. Jay then asks Arti to give him her hairband while Arjun has a fun time with Shefali Bagga and others. Sidharth and Shehnaaz then dance with each other, and following that, Jay asks the both of them to stare into each other's eyes without blinking. Jay and Arjun both ask Asim and Shehnaaz to go into the swimming pool and give them the entire money. Just while leaving, Jay says it is his birthday and everyone then gives him birthday bombs.

The next to enter the house is Jasmin Bhasin and she greets Sidharth with a huge hug. Meanwhile, Rashami asks Vishal to go ahead for this one and she also greets Rashami. While Rashami tells her the menu, Sidharth takes her away to their counter. After placing her order, she goes to Sidharth and tries to explain things to him. Everyone has a fun time as they serve her. She then bids goodbye to everyone after talking about the show to Sidharth while Rashami too, talks about it. Bigg Boss then announces the end of the task. Sidharth and team win the task with more points and get the hamper.

