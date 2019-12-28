Bigg Boss 13 December 28, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth gets emotional post reading letter, apologizes to Asim

The entire day goes by in fights between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, and then Rohit Shetty visits the housemates.

The housemates wake up to the song Baby ko bass pasand hai, and as usual, the day starts with a conversation over ration as Paras Chhabra complaints about and hiding items. So, Shehnaaz decides to hide ration items as well, and Paras then gets into an argument with Arhaan over making breakfast. Another argument follows between Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill over bathroom duties and Paras sides with her. Shehnaaz then says Asim will be doing the washroom cleaning, however, he continues shouting as well. Rashami and Arhaan look at things from away sitting in one of the corners. The argument between Asim and Shehnaaz escalates when Asim tells her that whoever has asked her to give this duty and then Sidharth budges in and they end up shouting at each other too. Paras begins shouting at Asim too. The fight escalates and housemates have to interfere in order to stop things from getting violent. Paras calls Asim a diaper baby and continues to shout at him. Shehnaaz then loses his calm too, and both Sidharth and Paras continue howling at each other.

Asim goes into the dressing room and punches onto something, while Sidharth complains about Asim to Paras and others. Shehnaaz loses her calm too and asks Asim to do his duties. Asim too talks to Arhaan about this and then looks also begins to complain to the camera about both Sidharth and Paras. Asim's rant continues and Mahira Sharma comments on it, calling it his sympathy episode. Another fight ensues over milk and Bigg Boss alerts them once again. Everyone talks Sidharth and Asim into not going volatile, while Sidharth is left wondering why does this happen despite continuously trying to stop themselves, and also says how is going to give them an earful once again.

Meanwhile, Asim talks about his struggles to Arhaan and Rashmi, while Paras, Shehnaaz, Shefali Jariwala, and Sidharth talk about Asim and his behaviour in the house. Everyone then tries to tell Sidharth to not abuse and keep control on things he did and things he says. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz talk to each other and as the latter tries to explain things to him, Sidharth too gives his side of explanation. Amidst this, Rohit Shetty enters the house and sits Asim and Sidharth down. He tries to talk to both of them and explains things to them. During the conversation, Sidharth becomes teary-eyed, and Asim goes onto apologize for his mistake last week as well. Asim and Sidharth hug it out in front of Rohit and they both head hug him too.

The other housemates join him too, and he divides the house into teams, Simmba and Singham. He then announces Shehnaaz as the casting director and gives him instructions to pick the cast. She then picks Sidharth as the hero, and she chooses Rashami as heroin, supporting actor as Asim, Vishal as the comedian, the double role will have Shefali Jariwala, Paras as the villain. Rohit then says that all of this was a mere time pass and announces that he has gifts from home and the winning team will get those.

He announces the rules of the game and everyone gets to it and Simmba's win the first point. The next round kickstarts and it is now time to sing songs for the opposite team. Rohit says he thinks Simmba is winning this one too, however, Vishal says he feels he is getting partial, and then Rohit indulges in some fun banter. The next point goes to team Singham, and the next round begins. Team simmba wins the task and they will get gifts. He then also treats them with a teaser of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, he decides to give away gifts to both the teams.

Everyone begins to open their gifts and relish things they have got. Sidharth gets the most emotional looking at the photo frame from home, and Asim too goes up to Sidharth and they hug it out once again. A spell of happiness is cast over the entire house. Paras and Mahira get into an argument over their friendship, and Mahira loses her calm. Mahira breaks down post their conversation and Sidharth checks on the letter he got from home, and he gets teary-eyed. Asim too breaks down, while Arti tries to console him and boost his spirits. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz hugs him too and asks him about the letter. He thanks Bigg Boss and apologizes for what he did, and also goes on to apologize to Asim Riaz.

