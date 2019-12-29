Bigg Boss 13 December 29, 2019 Written Update: Housemates embarrassed as Salman enters and cleans BB house

Bigg Boss 13's today's episode saw the housemates getting embarrassed as Salman Khan entered the house and cleaned it. Thereafter, he also schooled them for the same. Let's delve into further details of the episode.

The episode begins with entering the BB house with two other people. They are also seen bringing along brooms and mops. Salman starts cleaning the kitchen with the two men which embarrasses all the housemates who watch in shock. However, they are not able to come out as the door is locked. The housemates talk among each other that they should keep the house clean at least during the weekend. They get more embarrassed when Salman, in fact, goes and cleans the bathroom too. He then leaves without meeting the housemates after sometime.

Salman watches from stage how the housemates start cleaning up the house after he leaves. He also talks about how they do not bother to clean the same. After sometime, the housemates interact with Salman and wish him on his birthday. They also apologize to him post which he taunts them indirectly for not keeping the house clean. He says that he is the host of the house so if they are not keeping it clean then he will do it. Salman also informs them about the birth of his sister Arpita’s daughter Ayat and the success of Dabangg 3.

By that Salman meant that he came to the show after such a busy week is because it is his duty. He also advises them that they will grow in life only when they perform their responsibilities. Salman informs Rashami that the locks and keys of her house have been changed. He also asks Shehnaaz the reason behind housemates not listening to her and not doing their duties. Shehnaaz says that she has no idea why nobody is listening to her during her captaincy. She says that most of them are giving excuses for the same. Shehnaaz informs Salman that only Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arti are helping her. She then says that Asim refused to clean the toilet the other day for which Salman schooled him.

Salman says that everyone’s embarrassment won’t last long because they will not change. He also says that the housemates have never paid heed to his advice including Rohit Shetty and others. Salman adds that Shehnaaz performs her duties well during others’ captaincies but now nobody is working during her captaincy. Asim gives his point of view about the same. Paras and Shehnaaz say that these are all Asim’s excuses for not doing his duties. Paras also says that Asim targets Sidharth all the time.

Arti then says that Asim works out for hours and when she asked him about the same, he said that he wants his fans to know how he endures pain. Asim keeps on repeating that he has refused to clean the bathroom for the first time in three months. Shefali Jariwala says that work is now being related to the ego of the housemates. Thereafter, Salman pulls Vishal and Madhurima’s legs thereby leaving everyone in splits. He then schools Sidharth and Asim for abusing each other in the name of family members.

Salman asks Sidharth the reason behind other housemates not supporting Shehnaaz during her captaincy. He says that they are jealous of her as people outside like Shehnaaz and that she has become famous. Salman advises Shehnaaz not to expect anything from others even after she helps them. He thanks the fans for wishing him on his birthday. He is then called inside the Sultadi Akhada by Bigg Boss. Salman is shown a glimpse of his 10 years journey with Bigg Boss since season 4. He thanks Bigg Boss for the same and then leaves for stage.

Thereafter, the housemates also give him a special treat to Salman through their performance. He thanks them for the same and says that it was the best act in the last 10 years. Salman shows a glimpse of an interesting task given to the housemates who have to create news headlines on each other on topics related to crime, fraud, politics, etc. They are divided into two groups post which they create sensational news on each other.

Salman asks the housemates about the same and they provide their own points of view. Thereafter, he gives a new task to the housemates in which they have to keep an important memory and discard a less important one which they do not value much. The housemates do the same one by one by hanging the important pictures on the ‘Memories’ board and cut the less important ones.

Credits :Pinkvilla

