Bigg Boss 13: Deepak Thakur take a witty jibe at Asim Riaz for being partial during BB Elite Club task

After Asim Riaz’s sanchalan during BB Elite Club task instigated a war of words on Bigg Boss 13, Deepak Thakur takes a funny jibe at his supervision.

The introduction of BB Elite Club task has created a ruckus on Bigg Boss 13 and each day is adding on to the chaos on the show. Recently, the show witnessed the second round of the task wherein Asim Riaz, the first member of the Elite Club, was chosen to be the sanchalak. However, the soon Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala and others accused Asim of being unfair in the game and making attempts to save Vishal Aditya Singh. On the other hand, Asim refused to accept the allegations following with he got into an ugly fight with Sidharth.

Ever since then, everyone has been brimming with an opinion about Sidharth and Asim’s fight. And the recent one to join the league is former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur who recently took a funny jibe at Asim Riaz. Deepak shared a picture to counter Asim’s claims about being fair in the game which featured Vishal getting up from the horse. Taking a dig, Deepak stated that Asim should be using doorbeen (binoculars) to focus on things. “Kamaal krte ho cha chha #AsimRiyaz aap Tapasyaa me leeen hain kya jo iss angle se v nai dikha aapko, Biggboss firto aapko #Asim ko Sanchalan dene se pahle Durbeen dena chahiye tha tabbb to launda focus maarke dekhta #BigBoss13,” he tweeted.

Kamaal krte ho cha chha #AsimRiyaz aap Tapasyaa me leeen hain kya jo iss angle se v nai dikha aapko,Biggboss firto aapko #Asim ko Sanchalan dene se pahle Durbeen dena chahiye tha tabbb to launda focus maarke dekhta #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/htvWH83wkZ — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 20, 2020

This isn’t all. In another tweet, Deepak also targeted Asim for his hairstyle and mentioned that may be the latter missed watching Vishal getting up from the horse owing to his long hair.

Hmko lg rha h #AsimRiaz ki zulfey itni lambi hai ki Sanchalan k waqt wo uski Nazro pe lehraa gyi aur jissey wo #Vishal ka Ghode se lehraana dekh nai sakka #BigBoss13 — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 20, 2020

On the other hand, Sidharth and Asim’s fight has taken an ugly turn and the duo lost their cool even in front of guest . Not only the two will be seen indulging in an ugly argument again, Sidharth even threatens to leave the show tonight.

Credits :Twitter

Read More