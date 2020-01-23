Bigg Boss 13: Deepak Thakur takes a dig at Vishal Aditya Singh for hiding behind Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur recently took at dig at Vishal Aditya Singh for playing at the back foot and hiding behind Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and with each passing day the game is becoming more interesting. While we're seeing some bonds getting destroyed, some new bonds at this crucial stage are also being formed. But, with all this, there seems to be one contestant, who is still trying to figure out the game and fit in a group for his own benefit. We're talking about Vishal Aditya Singh. The actor who entered the BB 13 house as a wild card entrant, seems to be more or less lost in the game.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, even host had asked him to pump up and show his mettle as he one of the bottom contenders now. But, looks like Vishal isn't ready to yet take up the task and prove himself. He shares a good bond with Asim Riaz and in the house, and is often seen following their footsteps in the game. In the latest nominations task also, Vishal was seen at the back foot and joined hands with Rashami and Asim.

Now, ex contestant Deepak Thakur, who is also a Bihari just like Vishal has commented on his game. Taking a dig at him, Deepak said that Vishal has no game of his own and is just hiding behind Rashami and Asim. He also feels that if Vishal continues this and now doesn't take a stand for himself, then he will soon be out of the house.

#EkBihariHoneKNaatey #Satyawachan #BhaiKLiye #VishalAadityaSigh ka apna Koi Game nai hai,isko Bss #AsimRiaz aur #RashmiDesai ki chhatrachhaya me rehna hai,Ekdin issi chhatrachhaya k chakkar me kahi Uske sir se Biggboss k ghr ka saayaa na uth jaaye #BB13 — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 21, 2020

For the unversed, initially Vishal was considered as a strong independent candidate, but off late, fans and housemates alike think he is confused. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Deepak's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

