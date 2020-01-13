Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone greets Salman Khan with namaste; says her gesture is inspired by Sara Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone greets Salman Khan with namaste as she visits the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and reveals that her gesture is inspired by Sara Ali Khan and not Amitabh Bachchan.

recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 in order to promote her film Chhapaak. As the actress came on board, she greeted with a smile and Namaste. In his response, Salman put his quick wit to use and asked her "Amit ji kab ban gai?" hinting at Amitabh Bachchan as the actor is often seen pulling off this warm gesture. Deepika, on the other hand, revealed that her gesture is inspired by Sara Ali Khan. Sara is known for her trademark Namaste gestures. Be it an event or a casual outing Sara has a peculiar way of addressing the paparazzi with a Namaste.

Deepika was accompanied to the sets of Bigg Boss 13 by Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal, the real-life acid attack survivor from whom Deepika's film Chhapaak draws its inspiration. As the three entered the Bigg Boss house, Deepika announced a new task where the contestants were supposed to emulate their fellow housemates. The house was divided into two teams and each team recreated a few incidents that took place within the house.

As team B comprising Vishal Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh, and Shefali Jariwala won the task, Deepika Padukone took them out for a joy ride. The contestants were allowed to step out of the Big Boss house for a while along with Deepika as a part of their reward. The winning team looked ecstatic as it was the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the contestants were allowed to go out.

Deepika's film Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. It narrates the plight of an acid attack survivor and through the story of Laxmi Agarwal, it speaks for every woman subjected to the same.

