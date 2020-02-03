Bigg Boss 13: From Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut to Sara Ali Khan; THESE celebs graced Salman Khan's show

Here's a list of all the Bollywood actors and actresses who graced Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 to promote their films.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows in the history of Indian Television. The reality show which started in 2006 has been running high on success for almost 14 years now. Each year, it comes with a new set of contestants and a unique concept to entice the audience and provide them an extra dose of entertainment. However, one thing that remains constant is the idea of inviting guests to the show. Yes, every year we see several Bollywood actors and actresses gracing Bigg Boss to promote their films and interact with the contestants. Bigg Boss 13 was no different. In fact, this season soared par excellence and broke all the previous records. From to to and Kajol-Ajay, many A-listers from Bollywood took this chance to advertise their films on 's show. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, 'No Bollywood film's promotion comes to full circle until the makers take the film on Bigg Boss. And BB 13 has certainly been no different. As the show enters its last phase, here's a list of all the celebrities from B'Town who graced BB 13:

Bollywood's cutest actress and an amazing dancer, Sunny Leone was the last guest on Salman Khan's show last year. Don't get confused! We mean, Sunny had graced Bigg Boss 13 on December 30. She was there for a special occasion, to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday. Sunny brought a two-tier chocolate cake for Salman's 54th birthday. Sunny gave her best wishes to Salman for the new year, his movie Dabangg 3 and for having a new member in the family, his newborn niece. They also played a game, where they had to stuff a macaroon in their mouth turn by turn and speak a word, while the other one had to guess what they're saying. Well, indeed the best way to put an end to 2019, isn't it?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Kartik and Sara are touted to be one of the cutest jodis of Bollywood. And this young couple came on Bigg Boss 13 to add a dash of fun and masti. They came to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, which is releasing on 14th February. Not only they wowed us with their hilarious mimicry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romance, but they also gave us an inside tour of the BB 13 sets. The duo also played fun games with host Salman Khan, as well as with the housemates.

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood's Malika aka Mallika Sherawat graced Bigg Boss 13 to turn up the heat. The bold and beautiful actress a surprise entry with her hit song 'Bheege Honth Tere', leaving housemates awestruck. From sitting on Sidharth Shukla's lap to doing a cozy dance with Asim Riaz to flirting with Salman on the stage, Mallika left no stone unturned to make the WKV an interesting watch.

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala

For the very first time, B'Town's 'Chote Nawab' aka Saif Ali Khan became a part of Bigg Boss. The actor graced the stage of BB 13 with Alaya Furniturewala for promoting his movie Jawaani Jaaneman, received a warm welcome by Salman Khan. Though he did not step into the house, he interacted with them through 'Me TV', where Mahira revealed to him that she's a big fan of her wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, it surely was a 'Nawabi' affair.

Rani Mukherjee

Bollywood's Queen aka Rani Mukherjee also had a gala time with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 stage. The talented actress was there to promote her film 'Mardaani 2'. But, when two best friends meet after a long time, there has to be an extra dose of entertainment. And this what happened when Rani met Salman. As soon she stepped on the stage, Rani asked Salman when will he fulfill the promise given to her, leaving him confused. Later, an old clip from the previous season was shown, where Rani is seen telling Salman not to get married but at least have a kid. To which, Salman replied that he will have it right away.

Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

and Bhumi Pednekar joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 to promote their film 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The two actresses got into a laugh riot as Salman challenged them to perform some interesting tasks. From bursting balloons to eating rotted laddoos to saying a tongue-twister to Hulahoop, the trio had a gala time together. Taapsee and Bhumi also played a fun game with the housemates named, 'Saand ki Laat.' Well, the episode was filled with loads and loads of wit and humour.

Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan

Yes, Bhumi and Kartik graced the Bigg Boss 13 twice this year. Pati Patni Aur Woh trio, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and played an interesting game with the housemates. Not only this they also shared some fun moments with Salman Khan, where Ananya confessed that she's a huge fan of the show and had also cut a 'Bigg Boss' themed cake for her `17th birthday. However, the highlight of the episode was Shehnaaz Gill's crazy fan girl moment with Kartik Aaryan. The Punjab Ki went berserk as she saw her crush Kartik enter the house and couldn't stop hugging and kissing him.

and Kajol

Tanhaji stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol graced Bigg Boss 13 in New Year 2020. They met Salman to promote their period drama. They lightened up the mood and brought in some sanity on the show. Since Salman has known the couple for many years now and is well aware of their traits, he decided to play an interesting game to give a glimpse to the fans about their lying skills. He called for a lie detector machine and Kajol began bombarding Ajay and Salman with questions and made them reveal some goofy secrets. Next, kick-started the fun with his famous headphones to play ‘Dumb Charades’. Their comical expressions and funny guesses left everyone in splits. Later Kajol and Ajay stepped in the house to hunt for the No.1 Jodi of BB 13. They made four pairs based on the bonding and asked them to clear three rounds of compatibility test. Ultimately, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were crowned as the 'Jodi No. 1'

, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani\

Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao, and Boman Irani joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 to promote their film 'Made in China.' And this episode was all about showing off the dancing skills. As Rajkumma performed on the peppy track Odhani, Salman asked the audience to dance to the tunes of Zingaat. While he recreated the iconic towel scene with Raj and Boman, he went the 'Aashiqui 2' way with Mouni. While Boman revealed that his relative is a huge, fan of Shehnaz Gill, Raj felt that the girls were playing the game better as the boys were filled with anger.

Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat

Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat gave us a glimpse of their 'Pagalpanti', by playing fun games with the housemates. The handsome actors were joined by their beautiful co-actresses Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela with Salman on the stage. And together these 'Chaar Ka Tadka' had a blast making Salman not only eat but also dance to their tunes. Kapoor made an entry as he grooved to his and Salman's famous song from Biwi No 1, 'Hai Hai Mirchi'. While Khan praised Kapoor for his evergreen looks, Kapoor applauded Khan for his fitness. Later, Kriti and Urvashi carried two large tiffin boxes filled with Khan and Kapoor's favourite delicacies, wherein the duo was supposed to answer questions about each other and reveal some hidden secrets about them.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

After a whole lot of speculations, Deepika Padukone finally graced Bigg Boss 13 to promote Chhapaakwith co-actor Vikrant Massey and the real acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal. This episode was a perfect blend of emotions, drama, and laughter. While contestants shed tears as they shared stories from their lives which left them scarred, they also imitated each other in a fun task. It was the first time some got to go out of the BB 13 house for a fun car ride with 'the queen of hearts.' Later, Deepika and Salman shared some funny and warm moments on the stage. Here, Salman also expressed his wish to see Deepika Padukone become a mother soon and have cute babies like her.

and

Well, they weren't alone to come to the show, but they brought along their big squad. The entire 'Street Dancer 3D' team including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh and director Remo D'Souza were present with Salman Khan.

While Raghav Juyal's crazy banter with Salman left everyone in splits, the male contestants showed their dancing skills as they performed the hook step of the groovy number 'Garmi'. Not only this, Varun and Shraddha also played a fun game of musical chairs with the housemates, where Mahira Sharma turned out to be the winner.

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill entered Bigg Boss 13 house to take 'Panga' with housemates. Kangana added the oomph factor as she asked Salman to deliver his dialogues while emulating the antics of the contestants. Later, she went into the house to play the ‘entertainment ka panga’ task. Mahira and Madhurima, Rashami and Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras and Arti competed for the luxury food items. While Rashami and Shehnaz got into a dance face-off, Sidharth and Paras tried to impress Kangana in their romantic andaaz. Aarti and Shehnaz played tug of war to prove their abilities.

, Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhudheva

Bigg Boss has been touted as Salman Khan's show for the past 10 years. And it is kind of impossible if Salman doesn't take an opportunity to promote his film on the reality show. Well, this is what happened this year when Salman welcomed , Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhudheva on BB 13 to promote, 'Dabangg 3.' Salman not only danced with his leading ladies on 'Munna Badnam' but also added 'fun ka tadka' with his 'hatke challenges'.

Ex Bigg Boss Hina Khan recently graced Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming stalker-thriller 'Hacked'. Well, this was the fourth time that Hina graced Salman Khan's show, and the actor also took a dig about the same. However, just like all the times, Hina entered with a amazing twisty task that brought in a lot of fire in the house.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu

Today, the team 'Malang' including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu will reach the house of Bigg Boss 13. While the housemates are excited to have them in the house, they will introduce an interesting task which is likely to change the dynamics in the house. As per the task, the housemates have to name their biggest competitor in the game and break a skull with their name written on it.

Apart from these several TV actors including , Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Singh Grover and ex contestants like Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh have also been a part of the Bigg Boss season 13 at various time intervals. Which episode was your favourite one? Which celebrity would you like to see again in the next season of Bigg Boss? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother says, 'I did not want my 'pari' to do the reality show'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima: Sidharth Shukla realised I felt left out & was just trying to cheer me up

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Sister in law Kashmera Shah says, ‘Arti has chosen Sidharth Shukla over Rashami Desai’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More