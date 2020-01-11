Bigg Boss 13: Despite the entire house being nominated, Salman Khan's show to not have evictions this week?

Salman Khan's show will reportedly not have any eviction this week, a mid-week eviction underway?

Bigg Boss has completed over 100 days now and well, fans have gotten a lot to talk about the show and the contestants. Right from Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's knok-jhok to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's equation, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's love-hate relationship to everything else that is happening inside the house, fans have a lot to talk about and well, looks like here is some more news that might interest them.

Last week, Shefali Bagga, who entered the house for a second time post her eviction, returned to the house as a wild-card contestant. Also came along with her, , who was a wild-card contestant earlier. However, if reports are to be believed, this week, 's show will not witness any eviction this week. As recalled, the entire house was nominated this week, after contestants failed to come to a conclusion and save each other during the task.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan feels Sidharth Shukla did not have wrong intentions during fight with Shehnaaz Gill)

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will see visit the sets of the show and the housemates will have a fun time with Team Chhapaak. The housemates will get a chance to visit the outside world and the winning team of Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shefali Jariwala.

Credits :Instagram

Read More