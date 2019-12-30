Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Rashami Desai of pretending not to know Arhaan's truth

Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen questioning Rashami Desai on her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Devo will ask her if she was pretending not to know the latter's truth before Salman Khan revealed it to her. Here's what she said more.

It has almost been three months that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been locked inside the house. With each passing day, the drama intensifies, as we see housemates pointing fingers at each other and getting at loggerheads. While the Weekend Ka Vaar was saw a lot of emotions flowing, the upcoming episode is going to be full of drama and action, as former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to step into the house to bid a goodbye to all. But, it is not going to be all happy-happy atmosphere, because Devo is going to school some housemates for their actions.

Well, to everyone's surprise, this special guest is going to target . Yes you read that right! Devoleena, who is known to be Rashami's close friend is going to give her a good earful over her relationship with beau . In the video that is circulating on social media, Devoleena is seen acussing Rashami of pretending not to know about Arhaan Khan's truth and child. She also asked Rashami if she has turned a blind eye to Arhaan's acts and proposed him in merely two days after getting to know the entire truth. She went on to say that she is doing absolutely wrong when everyone including her family, brother, friends and are against this step. She taunted her by saying, "Everyone is trying to explain you things, but you're ignoring them all and not giving a damn."

Devoleena's sour words did not go down well with Rashami, as she got offended and hit back saying, 'I'm afraid of you Devoleena.' For the unitinated, it was Salman Khan who broke out Arhaan Khan's truth of being married and having a child in one of the previous episodes. Though Rahsami was aware of his marriage, she did not know about the kid, and this news shook her completely.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 Preview below:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/aREPJhdQ39 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 29, 2019

What do you think about Devoleena's earful to Rashami Desai? Do you think Rashami is doing the right thing by pairing up with Arhaan Khan? Let us know in the comment section below.

