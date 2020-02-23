Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee did NOT answer Rashami Desai's phone calls; Here's Why
If there's one friendship that people have hailed in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it is that of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. The pretty faces of Telly town, not only broke the myth that two actresses cannot be friends but also sent out major friendship goals. From sharing laughs to showing each other the right path, the two have done it all. They share one of its kind bonds and have always stuck around, in each other's thick and thin.
Now, that BB 13 is over, it looks like there is some trouble in their friendship also. No, we're not saying this, Rashami recently revealed that her bestie Devoleena is not picking up her calls. Well, after the show, Rashami had called up Devoleena but she did not take up the call. A restless Rashami then took to her Twitter handle and wrote that Devo is not answering her calls and they have not been able to chit-chat for long. But, if you're thinking Devo is purposefully avoiding Rashami, you're wrong.
The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress cleared everyone's doubt and gave a logical reason. Well, when Rahami was continuously calling Devo, she had a go for a walk in the park. Yes, and that's the reason, she couldn't receive her bestie's phone calls. Not only this, but Devo also asked the Dil Se Dil Tak actress that why she hasn’t she come home yet and whether she is still shooting? Well, it looks like the beautiful ladies have some major hangout plans.
Take a look at their Twitter chatter here:
@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!!
Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii
— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 19, 2020
Walk pe gayee thi Ayee kyun nahi Still shooting????
— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 19, 2020
What are your thoughts on Rash and Devo's bond? Are you also all in for #Devoishma's friendship? Do you want to see their fiery chemist back again? Let us know in the comment section below.
