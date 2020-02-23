Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee did NOT answer Rashami Desai's phone calls; Here's Why

If there's one friendship that people have hailed in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it is that of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and . The pretty faces of Telly town, not only broke the myth that two actresses cannot be friends but also sent out major friendship goals. From sharing laughs to showing each other the right path, the two have done it all. They share one of its kind bonds and have always stuck around, in each other's thick and thin.

Now, that BB 13 is over, it looks like there is some trouble in their friendship also. No, we're not saying this, Rashami recently revealed that her bestie Devoleena is not picking up her calls. Well, after the show, Rashami had called up Devoleena but she did not take up the call. A restless Rashami then took to her Twitter handle and wrote that Devo is not answering her calls and they have not been able to chit-chat for long. But, if you're thinking Devo is purposefully avoiding Rashami, you're wrong.