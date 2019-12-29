Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the house and praise Sidharth Shukla over Rashami Desai?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is going to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house today on Weekend Ka Vaar and give a earful to all the housemates. Interestingly, it is also rumoured that Devoleena will take Sidharth Shukla's side over Rashami Desai. Here's what will happen.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was counted as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13, had to bid adieu to the show owing to her health issues. While her fans were expecting her to make a starry comeback, yesterday the Bengali beauty gave them a bad news. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video confirming that she will not be returning to the show as her back issues haven't yet been in place. This surely left everyone disappointed and heartbroken. But, latest reports say that Devoleena will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house, to bid a hearty goodbye to her fellow inmates.

Yes, social media buzz suggest that the Saath Nibhana Saathiya will step into the controversial house today on Weekend Ka Vaar with . Well, this is surely going to bring some smile on the faces of Devo's fans, but what the next thing that we've learned will shock you. Gossip mills are abuzz that Devo will enter the house and praise Sidharth Shukla for his game. Yes, you read that right! Devoleena will be seen praising Sidharth and lauding him for his strategies. Surprised, aren't you?

But, what shocks us more is that as per buzz, she will be seen schooling . She will tell Rashami that she is losing her game and needs to buckle up soon. Not only this, she also gives a earful to Kashmiri boy Asim Riaz and blames him for purposely poking and provoking people to take drastic steps in anger. In her recent Instagram video, Devoleena was also heard saying that, 'Rashami is getting influenced by beau . She needs to take a stand for herself and play her own game.'

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee in #WeekendKaVaar Sidharth Shukla gi ki tareef karke gai Asim jaan ke pange le rha boli Aur rashmi is losing her game aisa bola Ghar me b gai — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 28, 2019

Well, if these rumours are true, it would be very to see interesting what happens when Devoleena steps into the BB 13 house once again, how people react and who she schools further. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is playing a better game, Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comment section below.

