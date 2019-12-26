Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the show to say goodbye to the contestants?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was touted as one of the strongest contenders in the house, had to leave the show owing to her serious back injury. Read on to know more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was touted as one of the strongest contenders in the house, had to leave the show owing to her serious back injury. Since then fans of the show and actress have been waiting for her comeback. However, much to fans' dismay she will not enter the show again as a contestant as her doctors have advised her to take rest and not enter the series as it may deteriorate her health. For the unversed, she had hurt her back severely after doing several tasks. She was even hospitalized.

We also reported that 'Mastermind' Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss 11 fame, who had entered the controversial reality show as Devo's proxy, has also made the anticipatory exit from the show considering Devoleena is not re-entering. And now, we have learned that Devo will enter the show just to say goodbye to the housemates. We are expecting many emotional scenes and moments as it has been quite a journey for her and housemates who had a great rapport with her. How will contestants react? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 13, it premiered on 29 September 2019 and it has received a 5-week extension as well and now, the grand finale has been postponed to February. Talking about Bhattacharjee, she is best known for her role in Gopi Modi in the Star Plus drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

