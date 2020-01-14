Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels Rashami Desai overreacted to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' remark

Bigg Boss 13's ex contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently reacted to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's ugly fight. Here's what she said.

Remember how Sidharth Shukla and turned the Bigg Boss 13 house into a battle zone? All this happened after Sidharth passed a snide comment on her saying, 'aisi ladki.' This did not go down well with Rashami, who got utterly infuriated. Rashami began hurling abuses at him, throwing tea, and also got into a physical fight with Sidharth. Both, the ex co-stars, lost their cool and crossed all limits of decency. They left no stone unturned to demean each other and their fight create a huge uproar on social media. The matter was taken up by host , who slammed the actors and gave them a reality check. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who left the house, owing to her back injury spoke at length with Times of India about this ugly fight and share her opinions.

Opening about SidRa's ugly fight, Devoleena opined that if someone would've called her 'aisi ladki', her reaction to the comment would've been completely different from that of Rashami Deasai's. Sharing her experience from the house, she said that housemates sometimes intentionally say things to provoke you. However, if someone names me something, I'm not going to become what he or she has said. Devo strongly opined that she feels that Rashami overreacted to the whole 'aisi ladki' comment by Sidharth Shukla. Further she added that the problem was blown out of proportion. The two even abused and bashed each other in front of Salman Khan, and that was clearly not required. 'If someone is abusing you and you also do the same, then you both doing are wrong. Two wrongs can never make a right' said Devoleena.

Slamming Rashami for dragging the issue so much, Devoleena said that it shouldn't have been brought out in front of Salman Khan as Rashami had already hurled many abuses at Sidharth. Rashami called Sidharth a drug addict, nashedi and also dug into their past. So it was not right on her part to bring the same thing up again. She asked, 'Sidharth said aisi ladki how do you know kaisi ladki?' Devoleena said that if she were in Rashami's place, she would've replied, 'Yes, aisi ladki, one who has built herself and is proud of herself.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's opinions? Do you think Devoleena is going against Rashami and defending Sidharth? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

